The Fox Inn, Stockon on the Forest: Yorkshire villagers aiming to open local pub promise 'calm environment' amid neighbours' noise fears
An application to grant an alcohol licence to The Fox Inn, in Stockon on the Forest, is set to go before councillors on Monday (Sep 8).
Applicants Philippa Myers and Kate Starkey said approval would mean that their village would once again have a local pub, following its closure in August last year.
But eight objections have been lodged from people living nearby, claiming they could be disturbed if the pub’s is allowed to stay open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.
Monday’s hearing comes after councillors granted protected asset of community value (ACV) status to the pub in August following an application from York’s Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch.
The status means organisations would have time to raise money to buy it if it was put up for sale under the Community Right to Bid.
The bid for ACV status was backed at a public meeting attended by more than 100 people in April, according to CAMRA’s application.
Ms Starkey and Ms Myers’ business Fox and Forest Ltd bought the pub in June and they also supported the bid.
The pair are two of four Stockton on the Forest residents behind efforts to reopen the pub.
Their licensing application stated they planned to serve drinks and food to patrons both inside and in a new beer garden and outdoor decking area.
Up to 50 could be seated indoors and refurbishments are set to take place prior to its reopening.
The applicants have applied to open the pub from 10am to 11.30pm from Sunday to Thursday and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.
It would open until 2am on New Year’s Eve, subject to councillors approving the application.
Drinks would not be sold in the half an hour before closing times.
Applicants have agreed to conditions including installing a CCTV system and keeping a log book of incidents and those refused service in response to a request from North Yorkshire Police.
They stated in their application they would always promote a safe and honest environment.
The application stated: “We intend to create a calm and comfortable environment for patrons to come and enjoy food and drink within the premises.”
But residents who objected to the application said that although they welcomed the reopening of the pub, the weekend opening hours were too late.
One said: “I welcome the fact that weekday opening hours has been curtailed, which is entirely appropriate for a village setting. However, allowing the premises to open until 1am on Friday and Saturday would create an unreasonable risk of disturbance to residents.
“There may be occasions when extended hours are justified but I strongly feel these should be applied for on a case-by-case basis.”