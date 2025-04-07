The Old Greengrocer, York: Yorkshire brunch spot inside former greengrocers added to Good Food Guide
The Old Greengrocer in Acomb, York, has been praised for its brunch and ‘generous’ portions in the prestigious guide.
The cafe is run by Darren and Sarah O’Mahony, who decided to change the greengrocers, which they had opened in 2018, into a deli and brunch spot shortly before Covid struck.
A recent review in The Yorkshire Post praised the ‘comforting home-cooked food’ and 'Desperate Dan' portions.
And now the cafe has been added to prestigious The Good Food Guide too.
The review in The Good Food Guide says: “Darren and Sarah O’Mahony ran a greengrocer's shop before discovering takeaways sold better than turnips – so they painted the walls a cheery yellow, added tables, nick-nacks, fairy lights and a wood-burning stove.
“Now it's a popular brunch spot serving the full English as well as Craster kippers, buttermilk waffles, shakshuka and suchlike.
“Seasonally changing lunches are chalked up above the fireplace, perhaps a rich cauliflower and cheese soup served with chewy Haxby sourdough or gnarly, buttermilk fried chicken between slices of bouncy focaccia with a kick of spicy sriracha and soothing tzatziki.
“Cakes and tarts are all made in-house, and Sunday lunch promises the full works. Prices hover around a tenner and portions are generous.”
