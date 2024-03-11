Middlethorpe Hall & Spa, York

Spacious and seemingly secluded, Middlethorpe Hall is a dramatic, red brick property surrounded by 20 acres of tranquil gardens and owned by the National Trust, but conveniently close to York. Step inside and you're greeted by fire-lit halls and beautifully furnished rooms and there's also a spa in converted cottages within the grounds.

Middlethorpe Hall. Credit: Good Hotel Guide

Awarded AA Rosettes and having twice won 'Restaurant of the Year' in the Visit Yorks awards, Middlethorpe Hall is a popular foodie destination. Its panelled dining rooms overlooking the gardens are accompanied by a south-facing terrace for use in the summer.

They're well known for their afternoon teas, stylish lunches and superb candlelit dinners. Head Chef Ashley Binder and Pastry Chef Paul Harrison cook up a storm, celebrating in particular the fresh and seasonal ingredients nurtured within the grounds by the hotel's gardening team.

The Devonshire Arms, Skipton

Devonshire Arms. Credit: Good Hotel Guide

Part of the Duke of Devonshire’s Yorkshire estate at Bolton Abbey, The Devonshire Arms is a 17th-century inn turned country house hotel. Surrounded by beautiful gardens and grounds, the inn is complete with its own spa, while other recommended activities include a walk to the Abbey ruins nearby.

Wine and dine at The Devonshire Arms with local produce and top-class cooking, including many ingredients from their own kitchen garden. There are two restaurants - The Burlington, which has two AA Rosettes for its fine-dining experience and sommelier-selected wines; as well as The Brasserie & Bar, which is a more contemporary and relaxed space, but still enjoying an AA Rosette for its quality and service.

The Angel at Hetton. Credit: Good Hotel Guide

The Angel at Hetton, Skipton

The Angel at Hetton was awarded a Michelin star in 2022, just 18 months after it opened, as well as gaining four AA Rosettes in that time.It is a delicious mix of contemporary style, heritage architecture and fantastic food. Offering all the ingredients for a marvellous holiday, it's also a wonderful destination for celebrations.

Under the guidance of chef patron Michael Wignall, crowned 2022 Chef of the Year, the menu features beautiful dishes made from fresh, seasonal ingredients and ranging from dishes like Cornish line caught tuna with Oscietra caviar to Fallow deer or Muscade pumpkin agnolotti.

Meanwhile, guests can stay in one of their 15 rooms, including Fell View Barn houses, three gorgeous suites and two luxury studio rooms across the road from the main building. Sycamore Bank is a cottage conversion next door with two studios and two suites, and each room includes beautiful details, ranging from roll top baths to magnificent views over Rylstone Fell.

Star Inn at Harome.

The Star Inn At Harome, Near Helmsley

Stephen Smith has been the chef in charge of running the kitchens at The Star Inn's Michelin-starred restaurant, since 2008 and has also joyfully been named Chef of The Year by Yorkshire Life. It's his visionary ethos that drives the culinary agenda at this pretty and picturesque retreat, which was rebuilt following a devastating fire in November 2021.

A 14th-century inn on the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors, the inn with rooms has had an enforced refurbishment following the devastation, but has come back raring for its next chapter. Across the road, guests can stay in the unique 13-bedroom Cross House Lodge, where rustic and cosy interiors and await, complete with quirky features such as Room 1's bath at the end of the bed, Room 4's rope-slung bed, Room 5's snooker table and Room 8's very own piano. There's also an additional purpose-built Barn block with four bedrooms, and three rooms that welcome four-legged friends.

That famously good food meanwhile is all about locally-sourced seasonal ingredients, such as local game, North Sea fish and fresh herbs from its own kitchen garden. Accompanying fine fare are wines and beers are carefully selected to compliment the dining menu. It's a treat not to be missed.

Black Swan at Oldstead. Credit: Good Hotel Guide

The Black Swan at Oldstead, York

A Michelin-starred restaurant with rooms on the edge of the North York Moors, led by chef Tommy Banks, The Black Swan at Oldstead sits between the impressive Byland Abbey ruins and the Kilburn White Horse.

Stylish, traditional, but unequivocally equipped to deliver to exceptional contemporary standards, this is a place that's all about gastronomic creativity and charm. Having been owned by The Banks Family for generations, they grow, rear, and forage for themselves to deliver a consistently refreshing tasting menu that continuously changes. Popular example dishes include smoked eel with dill, royal Beluski Baron Bigod, pickled walnut, truffle duck liver, endive and elderberry followed by pork belly with black apple.

After wining and dining, guests can choose to stay in one of nine chic bedrooms, all embodying a classic, luxury aesthetic and each named after the dales and woodlands surrounding the hamlet of Oldstead.

The Pipe And Glass Inn, South Dalton

Look out for the impressive spire of St Mary’s church on the approach to South Dalton, an enchanting village in the East Riding of Yorkshire. The landmark will lead you almost directly to the door of James and Kate Mackenzie’s celebrated pub-with-rooms, The Pipe and Glass Inn.

Achingly pretty, you can stay the night in one of 10 impeccably decorated rooms and suites, choosing from the Garden rooms or luxury rooms at The Old Lambing Yard, just a short walk from the pub. Each room enjoys beautiful details including Nespresso coffee machines and tea-making facilities with homemade biscuits, Bluetooth music systems and TEMPLESPA toiletries.