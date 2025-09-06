The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year Tommy Banks announced that, along with his brother James and business partners, he was on a mission to save some of the country’s most endangered pubs.

And just four months on, following extensive refurbishment the historic and much-loved General Tarleton at Ferrensby near Knaresborough has reopened – the first of many, hopes the Michelin-starred chef.

Investment in the 18th century coaching inn includes a new kitchen, a private dining room, new interiors designed by Yorkshire-based Abi Hancock, which also includes the refurbishment of three of the eight bedrooms – the rest will follow later.

Michelin Star head chef Tommy Banks and his new pub group Jeopardy Inns have spent six months renovating the General Tarleton at Ferrensby near Knaresborough. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Using a palette of earthy tones and natural materials that firmly root the space in its landscape, original elements such as exposed timber beams, stone flooring, and an open fireplace have been preserved and celebrated.

A large bar/dining area has also been split in two to give more flexibility and also a dedicated area for drinkers.

“The layout allows you to operate it very well as a business as you can scale up or down,” says Banks.

“Anyone can open a pub or restaurant and make money at the weekend, it’s making money during the week that makes a business sustainable.

"I wanted an area for drinkers. I hate going into a pub and the table says reserved for dining later. I also want a pub where I want to come where I can bring my children and my dog.”

And if anyone knows how to make a success in hospitality it is Banks.

He holds Michelin stars at both the Black Swan at Oldstead (where he became the UK’s youngest holder of the culinary accolade at just 24) and Roots in York with friend and business partner Matthew Lockwood.

He also has the Abbey Inn at Byland Abbey where he was a pot washer as a teenager, as well as his successful food box delivery service and events company, Made in Oldstead.

Left to right Tommy Banks, James Banks and Matt Lockwood outside the General Tarleton. Picture Esme Mai

And if that wasn’t enough he is launching a production company to make food and drink documentaries.

Jeopardy Hospitality is his latest venture, with Lockwood, brother James and local businessman Neil Armstrong.

For Banks this is far more than just another addition to his burgeoning empire (The Tommy Banks Group will remain a separate entity), this is a commitment to changing the way we think about hospitality in this country which is facing some of the biggest threats to its existence.

The General Tarleton, which officially reopened just over a week ago, is hopefully the first of many pubs saved from developers demolishing them and turning them into housing.

Matt Lockwood, Tommy Banks and James Banks outisde the General Tarleton

The idea came about after Banks was approached by Armstrong, who wanted to save his local pub – The General Tarleton – which had been closed for two years and knew that if anyone could save it then Banks could.

“This pub has been here since 1762 and has a really interesting history and a lot of support from the village which made it, in my mind, worth saving,” says Banks, who obviously did his homework before agreeing to take on the project which some might say is a risk at a time when a pub is closing almost every day and challenges to the hospitality industry have arguably never been greater. But that’s the point.

“Since the budget in April and the hike in National Insurance, 85,000 people have left the industry. Hospitality is a very people-heavy business and the increase in NI has made it unsustainable for so many and that is why so many pubs are closing and the knock-on effect that has to other local businesses and the local community.

"This Government have chopped hospitality off at the knees” he says.

“The amount of money we have invested in doing this all up, rewiring it and putting a new kitchen in – even if we fail, the work we have done will assure its future for at least the next 20 or 30 years. This will not get turned into houses now.

“Pubs are so much more than just a business that employ lots of people and pays lots of tax, they are a massive part of our culture.

Left to right Executive chef Aled Williams, Matt Lockwood, General Manager Sam Orbaum, Tommy Banks outside the General Tarleton, Ferrensby Picture Esme Mai

"Normally, with a business you have a strict target audience you are trying to hit, with a pub you are trying to be something to everybody.

"You want to be that place where people can call in for a quiet pint, somewhere they can come for a midweek meal, somewhere to go on a date night on a Saturday and somewhere you can bring your whole family for a celebration or even a wake.

"The whole circle of life can be encapsulated in a pub.”

Banks is quick to point out that after the initial opening nights he won’t be found behind the pass.

“I am more likely to be in front of the bar having a drink,” he laughs, although he has clearly designed the menus and trained the staff but he says with a business growing like his, he has to delegate and is excited about the team he has at the General Tarleton.

“If you don’t allow people the opportunities, what jobs are you creating? We have created 40 jobs here – and some really great jobs.

"If we can open the next site then we suddenly have area managers – you create really good high-paid jobs in the hospitality industry which has always been my passion.”

Yorkshireman Sam Orbaum, has joined Jeopardy as general manager. He will oversee front-of-house operations at the General Tarleton, as well as further Jeopardy Hospitality ventures.

Joining him is Aled Williams, executive chef. He spent the past nine years as head of food and innovation at Truefoods and was also previously head chef at Michelin-starred Northcote as well as appearing on the Great British Menu representing Wales.

The menu is rooted in hearty British pub classics and celebrating the best of British produce. This is pub food, but not necessarily as you know it.

Snacks and starters range from pork crackling with apple butter and a Woodland pork Scotch egg with brown sauce, to Old Winchester and leek croquettes served with a chive emulsion.

These sit alongside a rich smoked haddock chowder with leek and sweetcorn and smoked cod with smoked onion and cockle popcorn

Mains include favourites such as Steak and Guinness Pie, alongside the signature GT Burger, made with Dexter beef from the Banks’ family farm in Oldstead.

On Sundays, a traditional roast will be available. A set menu will be available Monday to Friday evenings, with two courses for £26 or three courses for £30.

The same menu is available at lunch on Thursday and Friday. It may not all be from the family farm but Banks is committed to use local producers, as he was committed to using local tradesmen in the refurbishment of the General Tarleton. But this is more than just about saving one pub.

“It is a high-risk game to do what we’ve done here and we really want people to support it.

"But since we’ve launched Jeopardy we have had so much support and I really do think that people are very frustrated with the economical and political situation.

"I receive at least two or three emails a week from people wanting to sell their pub or people asking me to take over their local.”

And as the doors of the General Tarleton reopen on a new era, where has Banks set his sights on next?