TripAdvisor has published this year’s Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best in the UK and these Yorkshire restaurants have made the list for date night, everyday eats and vegetarian categories.

TripAdvisor awards Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best to restaurants with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the community over a 12-month period.

Each winner has passed rigorous trust and safety standards and less than one per cent of TripAdvisor’s eight million listings are awarded Best of the Best, symbolising high level of excellence in travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Categories include Fine Dining, Date Night, Everyday Eats, Family-Friendly, Hidden Gems, Quick Bites and Vegetarian. Each category has a list of 10 restaurants.

La Boca Steakhouse Doncaster. (Pic credit: Google)

TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice 2023: Yorkshire restaurants named among best in UK

Best restaurants in the UK - Date Night

Two restaurants in York have been named some of the best for date nights: Corner Grill House has been rated five stars with 1,105 reviews and came fourth place, while Pairings Wine Bar has been rated five stars with 1,475 reviews and came ninth place.

The description of Corner Grill House on TripAdvisor is: “At Corner Grill House we know you want to experience a life changing steak in an environment that’s stylish and cosy.

Rio Brazilian Steakhouse in Middlesbrough. (Pic credit: Google)

“We are dedicated in sourcing only the very best premium cuts of meat, guaranteed to make your dining experience with us one you will remember forever! We use the very best seasonal and locally sourced ingredients that are on our doorstep and conjures the very best of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We only work with suppliers and farmers that are as passionate about growing as we are about cooking. Please note that from 22nd of April 2023 we will no longer trade at 9 Walmgate, our new address is: 12a King Street, YO1 9WP.”

The description of Pairings Wine Bar on TripAdvisor is: “Award winning independent wine bar and deli run by sisters, passionate about pairing wine and food. Serving fine wines, beer and cocktails alongside sharing boards packed full of local produce.

“Offering pre-booked bespoke wine tastings. Takeaway and picnic boxes available for collection. Kids and dogs are welcome until 6pm.”

Pairings Wine Bar York. (Pic credit: Google)

Best restaurants in the UK - Everyday Eats

Doncaster restaurant La Boca Steakhouse was named the best restaurant in the UK in the everyday eats category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 2,581 reviews. The description on TripAdvisor is: “A warm welcome awaits our guests as they come to dine with us in our 60 seat bespoke designed Argentine inspired Steakhouse located in the heart of Doncaster.

“We are a family run restaurant established in May 2019 who strive to create an ambience that elevates any dining experience to lift the soul and deliver consistently high levels of food and service across our menu. Our steaks are 30 day dry-aged beef cut to the highest standards by a local, award winning butchers.

The Orchid in York. (Pic credit: Google)

“All our steaks are grilled to our guest’s specifications. We offer a variety of side dishes and sauces that blend and elevate our steaks. All of our steaks are served with our inhouse developed chimichurri sauce, an Argentine speciality. Alongside our signature steaks, we have a menu bursting with other flavour packed dishes. Whilst our steaks remain the staple focus in our menu, we do like to mix it up with. Whether it is fish, chicken, lamb, pork or vegetarian, we really do have something for everyone.”

In second place is Rio Brazilian Steakhouse in Middlesbrough which has a rating of five stars with 1,806 reviews on TripAdvisor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The description reads: “Let us take you on a culinary journey into the Tijuca Urban Forest that surrounds Rio de Janeiro, with planted walls and flowered ceilings towering high above a traditional Brazilian Churrasco dining experience, right here in Middlesbrough. Our specially trained Gaucho Chefs are on hand to serve our exquisite meat cuts that are continuously carved at the table in a traditional Rodizio style.”

Best restaurants in the UK - Vegetarian

Number 10 on the list is vegan restaurant The Orchid in York. This restaurant has been recommended by Scarborough vegan baker and Great British Bake Off star Freya Cox. It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 219 reviews.