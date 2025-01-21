A former Whitby ironmongers could be converted into a micropub and holiday flats if plans are approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The application by Valhalla York – which runs a public house of the same name in York – is seeking to convert the building at 6 Grape Lane into a micropub, holiday let, and residential flats.

The Grade II-listed property has a basement and three storeys with plans to form the micropub on the ground floor and in the basement.

Currently, the first and second floors have two double-bedroom residential units which would become three one-bed flats.

The third floor would be converted into a two-bed holiday apartment.

The site is located near the town centre and in Whitby’s conservation area and other businesses on Grape Lane include gift shops, restaurants, barbers, and coffee shops.

If plans are approved by the council, the micropub’s opening hours would be from 10am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday and from 10am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The ground floor would host the bar, seating area, bathrooms, bin and cycle store and a small food preparation area.

It would also provide access to a rear yard, where outdoor seating is proposed.

According to the applicant, the “small, intimate nature of the layout” means that the business would “not lead to noise, disturbance or a general loss of amenity to the locality”.

Plans submitted to the planning authority add: “In seeking to safeguard future occupiers of the building, an acoustic report has been prepared which shows how any impact to occupants of the first and second-floor flats can be mitigated.”