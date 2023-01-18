January is vegan month - we have compiled a list of the best pubs in Yorkshire that serve vegan food.

Whether you are already vegan or you would like to try vegan food for the first time, there are plenty of pubs in Yorkshire that serve dairy-free and meat-free options. Some of these pubs are just a short distance from the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors.

There are also pubs in cities with busy centres full of shops, cafes and beautiful landmarks to admire. Veganuary is the time to expand your taste buds and try something new and to make the most of it, why not invite your friends and family?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the best pubs in Yorkshire where you can eat vegan food according to Google reviews.

These Yorkshire pubs are vegan friendly. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best pubs in Yorkshire that serve vegan food

The General Tarleton, Knaresborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 310 reviews.

Address: Ferrensby, Knaresborough HG5 0PZ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 5.30pm to 9pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 9pm

Sundays: 12pm to 3pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smiths Arms, Harrogate

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 988 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Church Row, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate HG3 1QW.

Opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday to Thursday: 11am to 10.30pm

Fridays: 11am to 11pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturdays: 9.30am to 11pm

Sundays: 9.30am to 10.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pine Marten Harrogate

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,034 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Otley Rd, Harrogate HG3 1UE.

Opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday to Saturday: 9am to 11pm

Sundays: 9am to 10.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Masons Arms, Harrogate

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,133 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 6 Fishergate, York YO10 4AB.

Opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 11pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 12am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sundays: 12pm to 11pm

The Green Apple Cafe & Bistro, Middlesbrough

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 109 reviews.

Address: The Green Apple Cafe & Bistro, Station Rd, Stokesley, Middlesbrough TS9 7AB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours

Mondays: Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday to Saturday: 10.30am to 4.30pm

Sundays: Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lendal Cellars, York

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,188 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 26 Lendal, York YO1 8AA.

Opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday to Sunday: 12pm to 12am

The Botanist Bar & Restaurant York

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,773 reviews.

Address: 15-19 Stonegate, York YO1 8ZW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours

Monday to Wednesday: 12pm to 10pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursdays: 12pm to 11pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 12am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sundays: 12pm to 10pm

The Whippet Inn, York

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 872 reviews.

Address: 15 North St, York YO1 6JD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours

Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 11pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 12am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sundays: 12pm to 10pm

The Fox And Roman, York

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,421 reviews.

Address: 58 Tadcaster Rd Dringhouses, North Yorkshire, York YO24 1LR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 11.30am to 11pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sundays: 11.30am to 10pm

The Sun Wakefield, Wakefield

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of four stars on Google with 751 reviews.

Address: 719 Leeds Rd, Lofthouse Gate, Lofthouse, Wakefield WF3 3HF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 11pm

Sundays: 12pm to 10pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retreat Tearoom and Bistro, Skipton

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 154 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: The Retreat, Main St, Grassington, Skipton BD23 5AA.

Opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 3.30pm

White Hart Pool In Wharfedale, Otley

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 987 reviews.

Address: Main St, Pool in Wharfedale, Otley LS21 1LH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 11am to 11pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelsons Wine Bar, Hebden Bridge

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 165 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Crown St, Hebden Bridge HX7 8EH.

Opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Sunday: Kitchen is open from 5pm to 9pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yakumama, Todmorden

It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 168 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 29 Rochdale Rd, Todmorden OL14 7LA.

Opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday to Thursday: Closed

Fridays: 5pm to 11pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturdays: 12pm to 11pm

Sundays: 11am to 4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Craven Arms, Settle

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 473 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Brackenber Lane, Giggleswick, Settle BD24 0EA.

Opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mondays: Closed for lunch and evening open from 6pm to 9pm

Tuesday to Thursday: 12pm to 2pm (lunch) and 6pm to 9pm (evening)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fridays: 12pm to 2pm (lunch) and 5.30pm to 9pm (evening)

Saturdays: 12pm to 9pm

Advertisement Hide Ad