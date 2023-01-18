Whether you are already vegan or you would like to try vegan food for the first time, there are plenty of pubs in Yorkshire that serve dairy-free and meat-free options. Some of these pubs are just a short distance from the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors.
There are also pubs in cities with busy centres full of shops, cafes and beautiful landmarks to admire. Veganuary is the time to expand your taste buds and try something new and to make the most of it, why not invite your friends and family?
Here are the best pubs in Yorkshire where you can eat vegan food according to Google reviews.
Best pubs in Yorkshire that serve vegan food
The General Tarleton, Knaresborough
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 310 reviews.
Address: Ferrensby, Knaresborough HG5 0PZ.
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday: 5.30pm to 9pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 9pm
Sundays: 12pm to 3pm
Smiths Arms, Harrogate
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 988 reviews.
Address: Church Row, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate HG3 1QW.
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday: 11am to 10.30pm
Fridays: 11am to 11pm
Saturdays: 9.30am to 11pm
Sundays: 9.30am to 10.30pm
Pine Marten Harrogate
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,034 reviews.
Address: Otley Rd, Harrogate HG3 1UE.
Opening hours
Monday to Saturday: 9am to 11pm
Sundays: 9am to 10.30pm
The Masons Arms, Harrogate
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,133 reviews.
Address: 6 Fishergate, York YO10 4AB.
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 11pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 12am
Sundays: 12pm to 11pm
The Green Apple Cafe & Bistro, Middlesbrough
It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 109 reviews.
Address: The Green Apple Cafe & Bistro, Station Rd, Stokesley, Middlesbrough TS9 7AB.
Opening hours
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Saturday: 10.30am to 4.30pm
Sundays: Closed
Lendal Cellars, York
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,188 reviews.
Address: 26 Lendal, York YO1 8AA.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 12pm to 12am
The Botanist Bar & Restaurant York
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,773 reviews.
Address: 15-19 Stonegate, York YO1 8ZW.
Opening hours
Monday to Wednesday: 12pm to 10pm
Thursdays: 12pm to 11pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 12am
Sundays: 12pm to 10pm
The Whippet Inn, York
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 872 reviews.
Address: 15 North St, York YO1 6JD.
Opening hours
Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesdays and Thursdays: 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 11pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 12am
Sundays: 12pm to 10pm
The Fox And Roman, York
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,421 reviews.
Address: 58 Tadcaster Rd Dringhouses, North Yorkshire, York YO24 1LR.
Opening hours
Monday to Saturday: 11.30am to 11pm
Sundays: 11.30am to 10pm
The Sun Wakefield, Wakefield
It has a rating of four stars on Google with 751 reviews.
Address: 719 Leeds Rd, Lofthouse Gate, Lofthouse, Wakefield WF3 3HF.
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 8pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 11pm
Sundays: 12pm to 10pm
Retreat Tearoom and Bistro, Skipton
It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 154 reviews.
Address: The Retreat, Main St, Grassington, Skipton BD23 5AA.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 10am to 3.30pm
White Hart Pool In Wharfedale, Otley
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 987 reviews.
Address: Main St, Pool in Wharfedale, Otley LS21 1LH.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 11am to 11pm
Nelsons Wine Bar, Hebden Bridge
It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 165 reviews.
Address: Crown St, Hebden Bridge HX7 8EH.
Opening hours
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Sunday: Kitchen is open from 5pm to 9pm
Yakumama, Todmorden
It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 168 reviews.
Address: 29 Rochdale Rd, Todmorden OL14 7LA.
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday: Closed
Fridays: 5pm to 11pm
Saturdays: 12pm to 11pm
Sundays: 11am to 4pm
The Craven Arms, Settle
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 473 reviews.
Address: Brackenber Lane, Giggleswick, Settle BD24 0EA.
Opening hours
Mondays: Closed for lunch and evening open from 6pm to 9pm
Tuesday to Thursday: 12pm to 2pm (lunch) and 6pm to 9pm (evening)
Fridays: 12pm to 2pm (lunch) and 5.30pm to 9pm (evening)
Saturdays: 12pm to 9pm
Sundays: 12pm to 8pm