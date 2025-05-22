Vivek Singh who has just opened a Cinnamon Kitchen at the Queen's Hotel in Leeds

Now Singh chef has brought his Cinnamon Kitchen to the Queen’s Hotel in Leeds – the only one outside of London. A regular guest on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen and Celebrity MasterChef, Singh, is best known for redefining Indian fine dining through London’s Cinnamon Club, Cinnamon Kitchen, and Cinnamon Bazaar, and he describes Leeds as “a city on the cusp of an exciting new chapter” and “the right place to expand Cinnamon Kitchen’s story.”

"I first visited Leeds 15 years ago for the world curry festival organised by my very good friend Zulfi Karim,” he recalls. He said the choice of opening in the Queen’s Hotel was not accidental. "We have always believed that the setting is almost as important as the food. You have got to have great food, seasonal local produce and great cooking but the setting is almost just as important. Each restaurant needs to speak a language – a formula doesn’t transfer from once place to another. Menus are not just a list of dishes for me.”

Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds brings Singh’s signature contemporary Indian cuisine to a northern audience for the first time, blending innovative dishes with a sophisticated setting in the heart of the city and is the first of his UK restaurants to be house in a hotel.

Vivek Sing says reading Marco Pierre White's book White Heat changed his life and led to him moving from India to the UK and opening the Cinnamon Club

The first Cinnamon Kitchen City was opened in 2008 as the more casual sister restaurant to Singh’s flagship Westminster restaurant, The Cinnamon Club. Offering a menu that showcases his signature style, it continues to challenge the status quo by fusing the spice of the subcontinent with the finest British ingredients and culinary traditions.

Designed by Studio Sorana, the space features high ceilings, Art Deco elements, and a mural that captures the essence of India’s diverse landscapes and diners will get the feeling of being on a train, fitting in with the location of the Queen’s Hotel and its direct access from Leeds railway station.

"I draw inspiration for my menus from my memories in particular railway journeys,” says Singh, who has written six cookery books. “India is a very difficult country to navigate through but one of the easier ways of experiencing a lot is to take railway journeys and you see a lot of different aspects of India and Indian cuisine.”

This is another reason why location is important to him. “One of my restaurants is underneath the railway arches near Battersea power station we had a menu that we ran for six weeks in the summer that takes people on 2,355-mile journey of the Himsagar Express, a train route that spans 12 Indian states, using local produce where possible.

The Cinnamon Kitchen menu takes diners on a journey through India but using local seasonal produce including game

“Every one of my restaurants is individual and so is the menu – taking inspiration from where they are,” says Singh. “We are also very well known for cooking with game and I am excited about working with Yorkshire suppliers. It is a very important part of our cooking and has almost become a trademark of ours. When in season we will always use game which is unusual for an Indian restaurant and I will be reaching out to local suppliers. Also growing up and learning to cook in India, game was a romantic idea that would never be fulfilled so when I first came to this country 25 years ago I had the opportunity to cook with grouse and I had no idea what it was – it was amazing it was like a whole new world had opened up. I’d been cooking professionally for seven or eight years and I was getting a bit fatigued of just cooking with lamb, chicken, fish and prawn all the time.”

Vivek Singh’s culinary journey began at The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata, where he honed his skills in high-profile kitchens, laying the foundation for

his distinctive approach to Indian cuisine.

"I grew up in a very small coal mining community. My father was the colliery manager. We had lots of functions and parties as he was the big cheese. The collieries were very much a relic of the British institution so in some ways my upbringing was more Anglo-Indian,” he says.

“My journey into food for the best part of my life was merely as a consumer. On a day to day level my mother would always cook three if not four times a day. Each meal would have three four or five things – it was constant. The coals were always on and something was always cooking but we never went into the kitchen it just wasn’t the done thing back then – boys didn’t really cook.”

A young Singh had no idea what he was going to do with his life. So when he finished school he had to make a decision. "In India when you finished school you either went on to train to be an engineer or a doctor – or you’d join the civil service and if you couldn’t do that you’d join the army – and if you couldn't do that God save you. But I didn’t want to do any of those things.”

He was then introduced to the world hotels.

"I heard about hotel management and it sounded fascinating. It sounded like a really glamourous lifestyle. I was very lucky I got into the best hotel school in the country. I really didn’t think I was that good at cooking but I ended up getting what was at that time the best job in hotels to work as a kitchen trainee for the Oberoi. The training was amazing but I still hadn’t found my love for chefing.”

It was actually reading Marco Pierre White’s book White Heat that changed the course of Vivek Singh’s life. "It introduced me to a different way of thinking about food. It was so glamourous – it changed my life. I am the chef I am today because of that book. I decided that I did not want to spend my whole life in hotels I wanted to become a specialist restaurant chef.”

After a few years working in restaurants in India, Singh moved to the UK to open an entirely new concept of Indian restaurant the Cinnamon Club in Westminster. "Fine dining and Indian and restaurant were never part of the same sentence at that time. It was an ambitious. Everything we did was the opposite of what you are taught in business school. Everything the customer knew or wanted we would say 'no you can’t have it. You can’t have poppadoms, you can’t have curry’. It was very revolutionary and audacious – it was either very brave or very foolish. When you know nothing you fear nothing.”

And his bravery – or foolishness – paid off.