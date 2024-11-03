We take a look behind the scenes of judging for this year's Yorkshire Taste awards with Nigel Barden, Amanda Owen and Steph Moon

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SAMPLING everything from pork pie to ice cream, fine chocolates to chorizo, judges from the world of food and drink in Yorkshire work their way through more than 300 products in 25 categories over three days in the Deliciously Yorkshire Taste Awards, which this year celebrate their 20th birthday.

Judges come from a variety of backgrounds, including chefs, journalists, retailers and producers, and all have one thing in common – a love of Yorkshire food and drink.

Food writer and Yorkshire Post restaurant critic Elaine Lemm was Chair of the judges in the inaugural Deliciously Yorkshire (DY) food and drink awards and is a judge in the 2024 awards, the winners will be announced at a black tie awards ceremony at the Pavilions in Harrogate on Wednesday.

Food expert and broadcaster Nigel Barden one of the judges for the Deliciously Yorkshire Taste Awards judging some Yorkshire wine at the Pavilions in Harrogate.

"It came about after the foot and mouth crisis where a lot of famers were diversifying and something had to be done to support them and DY was formed to do that ,” she explains. “It replaced the Yorkshire Pantry but it felt a more formal organisation was needed and funding was made available for it. The idea of the awards was mooted at that time and they asked me if I’d come in independently to chair the awards. It was a great time bringing together judges and we did it at Leeds City College initially.

“Interestingly the format really hasn’t changed that much since it all started,” says Elaine. ”It brings together experts from across the food and drink industry who are independent and know what they are talking about. Everything is tasted blind – and it works. There are a lot of categories because the idea was to give everyone a chance and to recognise the hard work that everyone puts in to create the best of Yorkshire produce, but not everyone can win and as judges we have to be honest about that and we do give feedback if people want it.”

Another veteran of the judging panel and also co-host for the awards ceremony is food and drink broadcaster Nigel Barden, who works on the Simon Mayo Drivetime Show on Greatest Hits Radio and is a walking encyclopaedia when it comes to Yorkshire producers.

“I am delighted to have been involved so long with the Deliciously Yorkshire Awards that I can’t exactly remember when I first judged and hosted them,” he says. "I do remember some amazing venues such as a black marquee on the lawns in front of Rudding Park outside Harrogate. We also used the York Railway museum, which was memorable, with dinner being staged in amongst the carriages and locomotives. However in recent years we’ve found a very happy home at Pavilions at the Yorkshire Showground. It’s an honour to be involved with DY and I can’t wait to be on stage handing out this year’s accolades.” Nigel enjoys presenting the awards, alongside chef and former winner Stephanie Moon, but it is tasting and judging the diverse entries that is his passion. “What has been a joy is tasting my way through an ever increasing range of products reflecting the variety of food and drink available in Yorkshire. I expect the cheese, pork pie, charcuterie, bacon and beer categories to be well represented, but it’s been gratifying to see Yorkshire made chocolates and inventive and tasty free-from products.” A more recent award is the Judy Bell Yorkshire Food Hero award which recognises the champions of the Yorkshire food scene, in honour of Judy Bell, the founder of Shepherd’s Purse Cheeses, who was Chair of DY and one of the founders of Yorkshire Pantry and then DY.

Judging taking place for the 20th deliciously yorkshire taste awards at Pavillions of Harrogate. Pictured are judges Amanda Peberdy, Steph Moon, Nigel Barden, Elaine Lemm and Sarah de Wit with produce for tasting. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Allison Kane, DY’s Business Development Manager encourages producers to enter their products, while also getting businesses to support and sponsor the awards including headline sponsor Booths. But you don’t have to be member of DY to enter and every product submitted will go before a judging panel.

“The beauty of the taste awards is that in some ways things don’t change, the fundamentals of why we do it, trying to shine light on the hard work, dedication and passion producers have to create an outstanding product doesn’t change. The way we judge and the integrity and ethics behind that doesn’t change and I think that’s right,” says Allison for whom next week’s awards will be her ninth. "Where we try and change things is while the core of judges stay the same we introduce new judges, to bring some new energy and opinions. We try to get a good mix of retailers, wholesalers, chefs and food writers.” Each of the categories are judged over three days with around six judges from a pool of 18 at any one sitting. "Anyone who makes the shortlist should be rightly proud as their product has gone through a very rigorous process to get there.”

Last year a new category of best sustainable product was introduced. All entries are judged on taste, appearance and texture with taste worth double the points. “We are a taste awards at the end of the day,” says Allison. Another change is that each judge gives their own score independently and the average score is taken. “It means each judge’s voice is equally heard. It’s very full in for the judges who are tasting more than 100 products a day although some judges will give a few hours while others the full three days.” After the three days of judging a shortlist emerges which is published in the Yorkshire Post and then the awards ceremony takes place on November 6 where the category winners and any high commended are announced as well as some non product categories such as Best Independent Retailer and Best New Business.

Valerie Aston Buying and Distribution Director for Scarborough-based Proudfoot Supermarkets, is another judge who has been involved in the awards for 20 years. “It’s been a fantastic ride – coming across amazing quality products manufactured, grown or reared in Yorkshire,” she says. “Being a judge is a big responsibility as all the producers are so proud of what they do. The mix of products is really interesting and shows the diversity there is within this county.” She says over the years she has seen things come and go. “It isn’t always the traditional, there are new and innovative products coming through. Sometimes it is the simple things that stand out.” But it isn’t just about the trophies, Valerie says, it is more about people from all different areas of the industry coming together to celebrate what Yorkshire food stands for.

Judging taking place for the 20th deliciously yorkshire taste awards at Pavillions of Harrogate. Pictured Steph Moon and Nigel Barden Picture Bruce Rollinson

Newer members of the judging panel are V&V chef Jono Hawthorne of Leeds restaurant V&V and Yorkshire shepherdess Amanda Owen. "I came to it as a complete newbie,” explains Amanda who can currently be seen in the new Channel 4 series Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive, and Kids. “It’s been a huge learning curve and a fantastic one. I’ve got to sample some of the best produce Yorkshire has to offer. It’s about recognising what goes into these products and also imaging how you could use it. We take so much for granted. When I have a good product put in front of me and it’s simple and tastes wonderful its something special. I also love the stories behind many of these amazing products.”

Chef Jono is the newest recruit to the judging panel. “It’s my first year and it’s such a privilege to be asked,” he says. “It’s been around for so long and there are some awesome judge and great products and it is great to see what is happening on the Yorkshire food scene. There were some really standout products to me.”

Lisa Bennison is head of Bettys Cookery school and was brought on board by Allison a few years initially to help judge the baking goods but it has expanded since then. “It made me feel really proud of Yorkshire and want to champion what is going on here.”

