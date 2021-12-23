To save you the time consuming task of calling up your local pub, we have put together a list of pubs in the Yorkshire Coast which are open across the four Christmas holidays and what their opening times are.
The Marine Pub, Hornsea
This pub has a rating of 3.8 stars on Google with 1,038 reviews.
The address: Marine Drive, Hornsea, HU18 1NJ.
Opening hours:
Christmas Eve
11am to 11.30pm
Christmas Day
11am to 8pm
Boxing Day
11am to 11pm
New Year’s Eve
TBC
The Stables, Whitby
The pub has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,164 reviews.
The address is: Guisborough Road, Whitby, YO21 1TL.
Opening hours:
Christmas Eve
10am to 11pm
Christmas Day
10am to 11pm
Boxing Day
10am to 11pm
New Year’s Eve
10am to 11pm
The Oak Wheel Pub, Scarborough
The pub has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 282 reviews.
The address is: 17-19 Coastal Road, Burniston, Scarborough, YO13 0HR.
Opening hours:
Christmas Eve
12pm to 2pm and 4pm to 8.30pm (food)
12pm to 10.30pm (drinks)
Christmas Day
Pre-bookings only for food
11.30am to 3pm (drinks)
Boxing Day
12pm to 6pm (food)
12pm to 10.30pm (drinks)
New Year’s Eve
Pre-bookings for evenings only (for food) from 4pm to 8pm
4pm to 12.30am (drinks)
The Plough, Whitby
This pub has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 427 reviews.
The address is: 180 Coach Road, Sleights, Whitby, YO22 5EN.
Opening hours:
Christmas Eve
12pm to 11.30pm
Christmas Day
11am to 2pm (drinks only)
Boxing Day
12pm to 9pm
New Year’s Eve
12pm to 11.30pm
The Star Inn The Harbour, Whitby
The pub has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,246 reviews.
The address is: Langborne Road, Whitby, YO21 1YN.
Opening hours:
Christmas Eve
11.30am to 6pm (food only)
Christmas Day
Closed
Boxing Day
Closed
New Year’s Eve
12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 8.30pm (food)
Rosette Scarborough
The pub has a rating of 3.7 stars on Google with 670 reviews.
The address is: 2 Hackness Road, Scarborough, YO12 5RY.
Opening hours:
Christmas Eve
11am to 11pm
Christmas Day
11.30am to 5pm
Boxing Day
11am to 11pm
New Year’s Eve
11am to 1am
Bar 7, Whitby
The pub has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 23 reviews.
The address is: 7 Pier Road, Whitby, YO21 3PU.
Opening hours:
Christmas Eve
11am to 4pm
Christmas Day
Closed
Boxing Day
11am to 7pm
New Year’s Eve
11am to 7pm