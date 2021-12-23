The Star Inn The Harbour, Whitby. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

To save you the time consuming task of calling up your local pub, we have put together a list of pubs in the Yorkshire Coast which are open across the four Christmas holidays and what their opening times are.

The Marine Pub, Hornsea

This pub has a rating of 3.8 stars on Google with 1,038 reviews.

The address: Marine Drive, Hornsea, HU18 1NJ.

Opening hours:

Christmas Eve

11am to 11.30pm

Christmas Day

11am to 8pm

Boxing Day

11am to 11pm

New Year’s Eve

TBC

The Stables, Whitby

The pub has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,164 reviews.

The address is: Guisborough Road, Whitby, YO21 1TL.

Opening hours:

Christmas Eve

10am to 11pm

Christmas Day

10am to 11pm

Boxing Day

10am to 11pm

New Year’s Eve

10am to 11pm

The Oak Wheel Pub, Scarborough

The pub has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 282 reviews.

The address is: 17-19 Coastal Road, Burniston, Scarborough, YO13 0HR.

Opening hours:

Christmas Eve

12pm to 2pm and 4pm to 8.30pm (food)

12pm to 10.30pm (drinks)

Christmas Day

Pre-bookings only for food

11.30am to 3pm (drinks)

Boxing Day

12pm to 6pm (food)

12pm to 10.30pm (drinks)

New Year’s Eve

Pre-bookings for evenings only (for food) from 4pm to 8pm

4pm to 12.30am (drinks)

The Plough, Whitby

This pub has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 427 reviews.

The address is: 180 Coach Road, Sleights, Whitby, YO22 5EN.

Opening hours:

Christmas Eve

12pm to 11.30pm

Christmas Day

11am to 2pm (drinks only)

Boxing Day

12pm to 9pm

New Year’s Eve

12pm to 11.30pm

The Star Inn The Harbour, Whitby

The pub has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,246 reviews.

The address is: Langborne Road, Whitby, YO21 1YN.

Opening hours:

Christmas Eve

11.30am to 6pm (food only)

Christmas Day

Closed

Boxing Day

Closed

New Year’s Eve

12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 8.30pm (food)

Rosette Scarborough

The pub has a rating of 3.7 stars on Google with 670 reviews.

The address is: 2 Hackness Road, Scarborough, YO12 5RY.

Opening hours:

Christmas Eve

11am to 11pm

Christmas Day

11.30am to 5pm

Boxing Day

11am to 11pm

New Year’s Eve

11am to 1am

Bar 7, Whitby

The pub has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 23 reviews.

The address is: 7 Pier Road, Whitby, YO21 3PU.

Opening hours:

Christmas Eve

11am to 4pm

Christmas Day

Closed

Boxing Day

11am to 7pm

New Year’s Eve