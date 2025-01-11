Whitby to Robin Hood's Bay walk: Places to eat and take a break along the coastal walk in Yorkshire
The seven-mile walk follows a very popular section of the Cleveland Way and should take around three hours to complete.
It starts in the centre of the gothic town and the first challenge is walking up the famous 199 steps up to St Mary’s Churchyard. Then continue up towards the impressive ruins of Whitby Abbey and walk along the left side.
You will then see a sign for the Cleveland Way that will lead you along the right route and get stunning views over the town and the two lighthouses.
A couple of miles further along the coast, you will also walk by Whitby high lighthouse and fog horn station and the trail is reasonably easy on foot, but it can get muddy in the winter, so sensible footwear is essential.
Along the route, you will see lots of the beautiful coastline and stunning places such as Oakham Beck and Raindale.
The route then follows the path towards Robin Hood’s Bay and the path narrows between the cliff edge and the houses. Here are some of the best places to eat and take a break along the path.
Best places to eat and take a break along coastal walk from Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay
Abbey Steps Tearoom & Coffee Shop
Location: 117 Church Street, Whitby, YO21 4DE.
Distance from 199 steps: Under a minute walk.
W Hamond Tea Rooms and Cafe
Location: 112 Church Lane, Whitby, YO22 4DE.
Distance from 199 steps: Under a minute walk.
Marie Antoinette's
Location: 139 Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4DE.
Distance from 199 steps: Two minute walk.
Sanders Yard Restaurant
Location: Sanders Yard, 95 Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4BH.
Distance from 199 steps: Two minute walk.
White Horse and Griffin
Location: 87 Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4BH.
Distance from 199 steps: Three minute walk.
The Bay Hotel
Location: The Bay Hotel, The Dock, Robin Hood's Bay, YO22 4SJ.
Distance from Robin Hood’s Bay beach: Under a minute walk.
Cosa Nostra
Location: 161 Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4AS.
Distance from 199 steps: Four minute walk.
Fish Box - Robin Hoods Bay
Location: Robin Hood's Bay Road, Robin Hood's Bay, Whitby, YO22 4SE.
Distance from Robin Hood’s Bay beach: Five minute
Brambles Bistro
Location: The Dock, Robin Hood's Bay, Whitby, YO22 4SH.
Distance from Robin Hood’s Bay beach: Under a minute walk.
Smugglers Ale House
Location: Robin Hood's Bay, Whitby, YO22 4SJ.
Distance from Robin Hood’s Bay beach: Under a minute walk.
Magpie Café
Location: 14 Pier Road, Whitby, YO21 3PU.
Distance from 199 steps: Nine minute walk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.