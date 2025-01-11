The picturesque scenery along the coastal walk from Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay also has many popular places to eat and during the winter weather it is important to find indoor places to keep warm along the way.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seven-mile walk follows a very popular section of the Cleveland Way and should take around three hours to complete.

It starts in the centre of the gothic town and the first challenge is walking up the famous 199 steps up to St Mary’s Churchyard. Then continue up towards the impressive ruins of Whitby Abbey and walk along the left side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You will then see a sign for the Cleveland Way that will lead you along the right route and get stunning views over the town and the two lighthouses.

Marie Antoinette's, located on Church Street in Whitby. (Pic credit: Ceri Oakes)

A couple of miles further along the coast, you will also walk by Whitby high lighthouse and fog horn station and the trail is reasonably easy on foot, but it can get muddy in the winter, so sensible footwear is essential.

Along the route, you will see lots of the beautiful coastline and stunning places such as Oakham Beck and Raindale.

The route then follows the path towards Robin Hood’s Bay and the path narrows between the cliff edge and the houses. Here are some of the best places to eat and take a break along the path.

Best places to eat and take a break along coastal walk from Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay

The Bay Hotel, Robin Hood's Bay. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Abbey Steps Tearoom & Coffee Shop

Location: 117 Church Street, Whitby, YO21 4DE.

Distance from 199 steps: Under a minute walk.

W Hamond Tea Rooms and Cafe

Location: 112 Church Lane, Whitby, YO22 4DE.

Distance from 199 steps: Under a minute walk.

Marie Antoinette's

Location: 139 Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4DE.

Distance from 199 steps: Two minute walk.

Sanders Yard Restaurant

Location: Sanders Yard, 95 Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4BH.

Distance from 199 steps: Two minute walk.

White Horse and Griffin

Location: 87 Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4BH.

Distance from 199 steps: Three minute walk.

The Bay Hotel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: The Bay Hotel, The Dock, Robin Hood's Bay, YO22 4SJ.

Distance from Robin Hood’s Bay beach: Under a minute walk.

Cosa Nostra

Location: 161 Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4AS.

Distance from 199 steps: Four minute walk.

Fish Box - Robin Hoods Bay

Location: Robin Hood's Bay Road, Robin Hood's Bay, Whitby, YO22 4SE.

Distance from Robin Hood’s Bay beach: Five minute

Brambles Bistro

Location: The Dock, Robin Hood's Bay, Whitby, YO22 4SH.

Distance from Robin Hood’s Bay beach: Under a minute walk.

Smugglers Ale House

Location: Robin Hood's Bay, Whitby, YO22 4SJ.

Distance from Robin Hood’s Bay beach: Under a minute walk.

Magpie Café

Location: 14 Pier Road, Whitby, YO21 3PU.