Wine expert Christine Austin picks her top 20 supermarket wines for £10 or less

Try a new Alsace Riesling from Sainsbury’s.

Now that I have tasted through all the major supermarket ranges, here is my list of the top 20 best buys for under a tenner.

White wines

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rock and Roots Organic Verdejo Sauvignon Blanc 2020, Vino de la Tierra de Castilla, Spain, Co-op, £5.50: Every fridge deserves a couple of bottles of this, just so you have something to reach for at the end of the day. This blend of Verdejo and Sauvignon Blanc is bright and fresh, with citrus, apricots and a green, herby taste.

Workers at Ken Forrester’s vineyards tend the vines in winter.

Specially Selected Limoux Chardonnay 2020, France, Aldi, £6.99: From the cool hills of Limoux in southern France, this Chardonnay has ripe peach and pear fruit with creamy notes and clean background freshness that makes it a match with roast chicken or salmon.

Loved and Found Fernão Pires 2021, Breede River, South Africa, Waitrose, £6.99: New on the shelves at Waitrose, an astonishingly good version of a Portuguese grape from 34-year-old vines in South Africa. With white blossom on the nose, flavours of peach and apricot, and a soft, fruity finish, this is an easy, enjoyable wine.

Tesco Finest Gavi 2020, £8.50, down to £7.50 until Monday for Clubcard holders: Light and lemony with green, leafy flavours and a twist of herbs, this is a lovely wine to enjoy as an aperitif and sip through the evening. Great with fish and lunchtime salads.

Cono Sur Bicicleta Viognier 2021, Chile, Booths, £7.85: A regular in this column, but worthy of the space. Consistently good, this is a light style of Viognier with apricot and peach flavours that go perfectly with roast pork and lightly spiced dishes.

Classics Stellenbosch Chenin Blanc 2021, South Africa, Marks & Spencer, £8: This comes from Ken Forrester who has transformed the way South African Chenin Blanc tastes by focusing on quality grapes and low yields. This is typical of his wines, with crunchy apples, ripe pears and a touch of honeysuckle.

Vergelegen Sauvignon Blanc 2020, South Africa, Tesco, £10, down to £8 until Monday for Clubcard holders: Bright and crisp, with tropical fruit and just a twist of white pepper. Delicious and refreshing.

The Best Albariño 2020, Rías Baixas, Spain, Morrisons, £9.50: Floral aromas with peach, tangerine and apricot flavours backed by crisp acidity. If you are getting tired of drinking Sauvignon Blanc, try this for a change. It is still crisp and dry, but softer in style.

Taste the Difference Discovery Collection Alsace Riesling 2019, Sainsbury’s, £10: Part of a new range of small batch wines at Sainsbury’s to highlight great flavours from interesting regions. This is a cracking Riesling, with floral notes and zesty lemon flavours, all balanced on knife-edge acidity and a whisper of sweetness. Pour it alongside Thai fishcakes, chicken in a creamy sauce or fish and chips.

Rigal Vin Orange 2020, Vin de France, Morrisons, £10: Orange wine is not made from oranges nor does it look orange. The term describes the way it is made. The result is a wine with a slightly deeper colour than you might expect, with apricots, nuts, a layer of ginger-spice and a soft, rounded style.

Red wines

Dealuri Romanian Pinot Noir 2020, Aldi, £4.99: Apparently the supplier is having difficulty meeting demand for this wine, so snap up a case when you see it. It has soft, gentle strawberry and cherry fruit with a hint of savoury herbs.

Le Malbec du Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon, France, Marks & Spencer, £6: Ripe and juicy, filled with crushed mulberry and blackcurrant fruit in an easy drinking style. A bargain.

Extra Special Douro 2019, Portugal, Asda, £6.50: Made from the same deep-flavoured grapes that go into Port, this is packed with plum, blackberry and raspberry flavours with a chunky, savoury style. Perfect with sausages.

Klein Street Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, South Africa, Morrisons, £6.50: Produced by Trizanne Bernard who is rapidly making a big name for herself, this is packed with ripe red fruits, a real mix of blackcurrant, blackberry and raspberry with a soft, structured style.

Found Nerello Cappuccio 2020, Sicily, Marks & Spencer, £7: Marks & Spencer was the first high street wine retailer to launch its “Found” range of varieties and regions that have been overlooked of late. Now all the supermarket chains have followed suit and launched their own versions. This M&S wine is a real discovery. I had never heard of this grape before, but it shines out with dark fruity flavours, hints of liquorice and a streak of freshness. Try it with pasta.

Héritages Côtes du Rhône 2020, France, Morrisons, down from £10 to £7.50 until November 23: This comes from Ogier, one of the region’s top producers, and it is a vibrant blend of Grenache, Syrah, Mourvèdre and other grapes. Packed with red berry fruit, with a dash of savoury spice it is a warming wine to see you through until springtime.

Loved and Found Perricone 2020, Sicily, Waitrose, £7.99: Perricone is an unusual grape to find on its own. Usually blended with Nero d’Avola in Sicily, it adds structure, cherries and chocolate to a blend. Here it is lightish, juicy, still with cherry fruit and enough flavour to handle a plate of pasta. Great value.

Davida 2020, Navarra, Spain, Co-op, £8: Full of dark, rich, plum and blackberry fruit, this has soft, easy tannins with plenty of depth and character. Team with almost any midweek supper, a burger or pizza, or you could wait for a weekend spiced beef casserole.

Wirra Wirra Church Block Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz Merlot 2019, Tesco, £13, down to £10 until Monday for Clubcard holders: If you have a Clubcard, snap this up while it is on offer. Dense black fruits with silky tannins. Perfect with a Sunday roast but at the offer price, why not drink this one on Fridays and Sundays?