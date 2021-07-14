These are the top 10 best rated restaurants in North Yorkshire on TripAdvisor

From high-class dining and fish and chips to city restaurants and bistros with incredible countryside views, the region certainly has a lot to offer. We took a look at popular review site TripAdvisor to see which restaurants had top ratings on the site.

Buongiorno

Buongiorno is rated first in North Yorkshire and from the 695 reviews it is easy to see why - 658 of them are rated five stars.

The Hare Inn, a restaurant with rooms, in Helmsley

Buongiorno is an Italian restaurant in York, the menu features seven different pizzas and a variety of pasta and risotto - all home cooked.

Buongiorno, Acomb Wood Drive, York, YO24 3XN

Rio Brazilian Steakhouse

Rio Brazillian Steakhouse features second and has 222 reviews, 213 of them being five stars, meaning a lot of satisfied customers.

The steakhouse has an impressive gourmet salad bar and your choice of meat is brought to the table and carved to your liking - a great choice for steak lovers.

Rio Brazillian Steakhouse, 93-101 Albert Road, Middlesbrough, TS1 2PA

Lifeboat Fish Bar

Lifeboat Fish Bar is a fish and chip restaurant in Scarborough and has 554 reviews - 495 of these are five stars and show it’s a restaurant worth visiting.

The reviews on TripAdvisor feature endless photos of crispy, golden fish and chips, served with bread, tartar sauce and mushy peas - what more could you ask for?

Lifeboat Fish Bar, 76 Eastborough, Scarborough, YO11 1NJ

The Wensleydale Heifer Restaurant

The Wensleydale Heifer Restaurant is rated four and a half stars and has over 2,000 reviews on TripAdvisor - 1,698 of them being five stars.

The restaurant serves contemporary British food including a variety of seafood dishes and a classic sunday lunch.

The Wensleydale Heifer Restaurant, Main Street, West Witton, Leyburn, DL8 4LS

The Old Post Office

The Old Post Office features fifth on TripAdvisor and has 328 reviews - 301 are five stars.

It is a characterful microbar in the picturesque village of Ingleton and serves three ales including their own OPO Blonde, as well as over 50 beers and ciders - a great place to visit if you're looking to try something new.

The Old Post Office, 8 High Street, Ingleton, LA6 3AA

The Hare, Restaurant with Rooms

The Hare comes sixth and has 460 reviews - 426 of them being five stars.

Exposed brick walls and wooden beams - this 12th century inn is a stunning place to try exquisitely presented food from their tasting menus.

The restaurant uses locally sourced produce - even the micro herbs they use are grown in Yorkshire.

The Hare, Restaurant with Rooms, Scawton Village, Scawton, Helmsley, YO7 2HG

Brandysnap Bistro

Brandysnap Bistro has 233 reviews on TripAdvisor and an impressive 220 of them are five stars.

The establishment serves classic British food and has a menu that changes weekly - all made with locally and ethically sourced produce.

Brandysnap Bistro, 3 Whitbygate, Thornton-Le-Dale, YO18 7RY

Tommy’s

Tommy’s features eighth on TripAdvisor and has 120 reviews - a whopping 117 of them are five stars.

The restaurant serves American food and boasts a range of burgers, loaded fries and impressive steaks on the menu.

Tommy’s, 5 Hope Street, Filey, YO14 9DJ

Skosh

Skosh is located in York city centre and features ninth on TripAdvisor, with a huge 1,299 reviews - 1,132 of them are five stars.

The restaurant is in a stunning glass-fronted Grade II listed building and serves contemporary British food including dishes such as, Yorkshire pecorino fresco with beetroot, rhubarb and lovage.

Skosh, 98 Micklegate, York, YO1 6JX

Manchega

Manchega is tenth in North Yorkshire on TripAdvisor and has 419 reviews and 367 of them are five stars.

The Spanish restaurant serves an impressive selection of tapas with some South American influence and reviews rave about the authenticity of the dishes.