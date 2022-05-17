Woods Tea Rooms: 'Bettys of Doncaster' closes after 30 years as owners blame energy price rises

Woods Tea Rooms on Wood Street in the town centre first closed in 2020, but re-opened later that year under new family management.

Yet it has now shut its doors for good due to difficult trading conditions.

A post on the business's Facebook page read: “It's been a pleasure to be part of one of the original standing tearooms in Doncaster. Management and staff are incredibly sad this is now what the business has become. Unfortunately we just couldn't continue. Thank you for your continued support and custom over the years.”

Described as a 'Doncaster institution', the genteel restaurant was likened to famous Yorkshire chain Bettys - with some customers even claiming it was better.

Tracy Woods ran the business for 28 years until the first closure in 2020.