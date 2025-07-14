York restaurateurs whose businesses began life in Spark have spoken in support of the venue’s bid to stay at its Piccadilly home for a further five years.

Mike Brand, owner of Clucking Oinks which got its first permanent location in Spark, said it gave them a foundation that allowed them to go on and open their own restaurant.

Pablo Vega, head chef at Tricolor, said their time at Spark allowed them to experiment with different dishes and supported them with learning how to run a business.

The comments follow a planning application lodged by Spark which seeks to extend its stay at its current home in 17-21 Piccadilly.

The entrance to Spark, in Piccadilly, York.

It would also host six live music concerts a year if York Council approves the plans.

The venue, which offers food, drink and other businesses space in shipping containers spread across two levels, launched in 2018.

Start-ups who lack the means to open their own restaurants and venues are among the businesses based there.

Plans stated 25 businesses based at Spark have since gone on to open their own premises, mostly within York city centre.

It added the venue has helped create more than 60 jobs and supported at least 65 early-stage businesses.

Spark originally planned to eventually move to the new York Central development.

But plans stated the move will now not be feasible until at least 2028, leading to the venue requesting to remain at its current home up to 2030.

Mr Brand, owner of the Clucking Oinks fried chicken restaurant which still trades in Spark, said the venue gave them an opportunity they would not otherwise have had.

The restaurant owner told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “It’s expensive to open a food business, without Spark we wouldn’t have lasted very long.

“We had difficult times in Spark too, but being there taught us that we could get through those times.

“We always felt like we were part of a wider community and we weren’t going it alone.

“I’m a firm believer that it should be a permanent part of York, when it opened it was ahead of its time.

“It would be a real shame if York lost Spark, it’s a wonderful place and so many people who have been based there have gone on to open their own businesses elsewhere, the idea of ending it is backwards thinking.”

Mr Vega, whose Tricolor Latin American restaurant started in Spark in 2019 before going on to open its own premises in Church Street, said their experience there was very positive.

The head chef said: “We were pioneers of this kind of cuisine in York and North Yorkshire, Spark had a lot of footfall so it allowed us to try different dishes and see what worked.

“As a start-up it also helped us to understand the paperwork and business rates.

“Most people who have a good idea will struggle getting it going at first, particularly with the economy as it is now.

“York’s a touristic place but Spark is an attraction in the city centre that appeals to local people too.”

Andrew Lowson, executive director of York’s Business Improvement District (BID), said he hoped to see Spark stay in the city for many years to come.

Mr Lowson said: “Over the past decade, Spark has proved it is a real draw for people to come to the city centre.

“It offers something sightly different and is particularly popular among young people and students, who we need to engage with the city centre economy.