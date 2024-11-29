Yorkshire's best Indian restaurants: The Indian restaurants in Yorkshire named among the top 100 in the country
The list, which has been compiled by the British Indian Good Food Guide, announced the top 20 last month, with Leeds’ Tharavadu coming in seventh spot.
But now the full list of the 100 top Indian restaurants in the country have now been revealed - and Yorkshire features heavily.
Tharavadu manager Siby Jose said: “This accolade recognises our commitment to authentic Keralan flavours. We’re incredibly grateful to our team and our diners who appreciate the heart we put into every dish.”
“The public and media interest in Indian cuisine has never been higher,” said Alan Brown, from the British Indian Good Food Guide.
“Our guide not only showcases the best dining experiences but also celebrates the diversity and inclusivity of Indian food that has united our nation. Each restaurant contributes to local economies, supports communities, and offers a taste of home to many.
“Every meal at these restaurants is a celebration of culture, flavour, and community. We are proud to represent regional cuisines such as Keralan, Punjabi, and Rajasthani, and celebrate the influence of India’s culinary heritage on Britain.”
Below is the list of Yorkshire restaurants on the list, plus what the British Indian Good Food Guide has to say about them.
Leeds
Prashad – A Michelin-recommended vegetarian restaurant offering an intimate and authentic dining experience.
Tharavadu – A popular destination showcasing the vibrant flavours of Kerala in a welcoming atmosphere.
Mumtaz Leeds – Known for its extensive menu and lively ambiance, perfect for family gatherings.
The Aagrah – A family-friendly venue with a strong reputation for traditional North Indian cuisine.
Dastaan – A modern Indian restaurant blending tradition with contemporary flair.
Bradford
The International – A well-loved establishment offering a mix of traditional and modern Indian fare.
Mumtaz – Known for its vibrant ambiance and extensive menu of classic Indian dishes.
EastZeast – Combines a contemporary setting with traditional Indian flavours.
MyLahore – A fusion spot that blends Indian traditions with a modern twist.
Sheffield
Lavang – A fine-dining Indian restaurant with a modern and stylish atmosphere.
Mowgli Street Food – A bustling venue inspired by India’s vibrant street food scene.
Urban Choola – Celebrated for its authentic flavours and relaxed dining environment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.