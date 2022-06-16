These sought-after properties in Whitby range from four-bedroom houses to large seven-bedroom houses that overlook the beautiful coastal town.
£925K - Upgang Lane, Whitby, YO21
This seven-bedroom property is a stunning Grade II-listed Georgian town house which includes two bathrooms, three reception rooms with south-facing gardens and a double garage.
It has been tastefully refurbished to maintain its period features while remaining contemporary. It has high ceilings, fire places, an open plan family kitchen/diner with utility and pantry on the lower ground floor.
£765K - St. Hilda’s Terrace, Whitby, YO21
This is a six-bedroom terraced house with five bathrooms, three reception rooms with a beautiful garden, a private patio area and two single garages.
The property is a Grade II-listed Georgian townhouse.
£750K - Abbey Terrace, Whitby, YO21
This seven-bedroom terraced house is for sale and was awarded VisitEngland’s 4* Gold BnB and includes seven bathrooms and three reception rooms.
The property is located within walking distance or a short drive from various amenities, shops, train stations and local schools for families with children.
£649K - Bagdale, Whitby, YO21
With 10 bedrooms and two reception rooms, this semi-detached house is spacious and spreads across four floors with lift access.
It is situated close to Pannett Park and the bedrooms overlook Whitby Abbey.
£475K - Bagdale, Whitby, YO21
This Grade II-listed townhouse has five bedrooms, two baths and one reception rooms along with a low maintenance garden and allocated parking.
It is located opposite Whitby’s Pannett Park.
£450K - Prospect Hill, Whitby, YO21
This semi-detached house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms.
It is a Victorian house with private gardens, parking, beautifully presented interiors with period features and a family kitchen.
£450K - Hanover Terrace, Whitby, YO21
This five-bedroom detached house has four floors, a family bathroom and a reception area. It has beautiful views of the town towards Whitby Abbey.
The Victorian property comes with private gardens and parking.