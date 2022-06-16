These sought-after properties in Whitby range from four-bedroom houses to large seven-bedroom houses that overlook the beautiful coastal town.

Below is a list of the most expensive houses for sale in Whitby, based on Zoopla.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

£925K - Upgang Lane, Whitby, YO21

The 199 steps in Whitby. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

This seven-bedroom property is a stunning Grade II-listed Georgian town house which includes two bathrooms, three reception rooms with south-facing gardens and a double garage.

It has been tastefully refurbished to maintain its period features while remaining contemporary. It has high ceilings, fire places, an open plan family kitchen/diner with utility and pantry on the lower ground floor.

£765K - St. Hilda’s Terrace, Whitby, YO21

This is a six-bedroom terraced house with five bathrooms, three reception rooms with a beautiful garden, a private patio area and two single garages.

The property is a Grade II-listed Georgian townhouse.

£750K - Abbey Terrace, Whitby, YO21

This seven-bedroom terraced house is for sale and was awarded VisitEngland’s 4* Gold BnB and includes seven bathrooms and three reception rooms.

The property is located within walking distance or a short drive from various amenities, shops, train stations and local schools for families with children.

£649K - Bagdale, Whitby, YO21

With 10 bedrooms and two reception rooms, this semi-detached house is spacious and spreads across four floors with lift access.

It is situated close to Pannett Park and the bedrooms overlook Whitby Abbey.

£475K - Bagdale, Whitby, YO21

This Grade II-listed townhouse has five bedrooms, two baths and one reception rooms along with a low maintenance garden and allocated parking.

It is located opposite Whitby’s Pannett Park.

£450K - Prospect Hill, Whitby, YO21

This semi-detached house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms.

It is a Victorian house with private gardens, parking, beautifully presented interiors with period features and a family kitchen.

£450K - Hanover Terrace, Whitby, YO21

This five-bedroom detached house has four floors, a family bathroom and a reception area. It has beautiful views of the town towards Whitby Abbey.