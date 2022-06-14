There is nothing more relaxing than a nice long walk and finishing off your hike with a pint and a nice meal at the nearest pub.

Park Leisure has analysed the Google reviews of pubs located along Britain’s favourite walks, and, no surprise, the stunning coastal hike from Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay was crowned the best spot based on both the quality and quantity of refreshment options.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 49 pubs close to the 6.8 mile trail, an average rating of 4.4 out five, the research shows that the Arch and Abbey pub is the highest rated of these, scoring 4.7.

Whitby. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The scenic circuit along Roseberry Topping in North Yorkshire came third, which makes it one of the UK’s best walking trails. It’s seven nearby pubs have an average Google rating of 4.7, with The Quarry Stone (4.9) being the highest rated.

Director of marketing and holiday sales at Park Leisure, Lisa Williams, said: “It’s great to see what some of the most stunning walks the UK have to offer are being spotlighted in our research. Working up an appetite is all part of the fun of a big walk and there’s ample opportunity for people to get out and do just that up and down the country.

“We encourage anyone that can to get out and experience the very best of the British outdoors, just don’t forget about all the excellent pubs and restaurants along the way!”

These are the top 10 walking trails and pubs in the UK according to research.

1 - Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay Walk (Arch & Abbey)

2 - St Ives to Zennor Walk (Pilchard Press Ale House)

3 - Roseberry Topping Walk (The Quarry Stone)

4 - West Highland Way Walk (The Clachan Inn)

5 - South Downs Way Walk (The Shoe Inn)

6 - Malham Cove and Gordale Scar Walk (Beck Hall)

7 - The Lizard Peninsula Walk (Cadgwith Cove Inn)

8 - Buttermere Walk (The Buttermere Court Hotel)

9 - Ben Nevis Walk (Ben Nevis Inn)