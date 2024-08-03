The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instagram is a crowded place with millions of accounts devoted to homes.

The competition is intense and it generally takes a huge amount of time, effort and flair to attract followers.

That’s why Liam and Nici Linley were flabbergasted when, after setting up an Instagram account, two.houses.into.one, one evening purely to record their DIY property project for themselves, family and friends rather than attract the attention of the masses, they woke up the next day to find they had hundreds of followers.

A sitting room complete

Many had posted lovely comments, along with questions about their mission to turn their home and the property next door into one large house.

Within just 22 days they had 100,000 followers and after 16 posts that has grown to 187,000 and they are still clocking up the numbers.

“We couldn’t believe that so many people would be interested,” says Liam.

Their project is highly unusual so that is part of the lure plus the couple, who have a toddler daughter and a baby boy, are down to earth and hugely likeable.

Liam and his little helper

There is no artifice and no pretentious posing on their pictures and videos, which begin with their daughter christening the project by pulling the first piece of old wallpaper off in the second house and shows them covered in muck and dust while they get stuck in.

There is also another key ingredient that has helped enchant people from around the world into following them and that’s Liam’s Barnsley accent.

“We have had people from Australia, Singapore, Poland and Canada saying they could sit and listen to his accent all day,” says Nici.

Their story began when the childhood sweethearts, who have been together for 17 years, bought their first home, a mid-terraced house in a Barnsley village, in 2013.

Two terraced houses are now one home

The property had been empty for three years and they renovated and redecorated it themselves and added a loft conversion, helped by Liam being a jack of all trades and master of many.

“I like trying and learning different things,” he says. He taught bass guitar and ukelele before opening The Yorkshire Academy of Modern Music, which is still running.

He also added website design and fixing iPhones to his C.V. before training to be an electrician and picking up joinery and plumbing expertise on the way..

“I was an electrician for five years but gave it up because I’m more of a creative person and that’s what makes me happy,” he says.

One of the bedrooms now complete

Nici laughs and adds that she has had the same job for years but she appreciates Liam’s diverse employment history.

The great benefit is that the skills he has learned have helped enormously when DIY’ing and he’s not afraid of trying anything with the help of YouTube videos.

Taking down an old chimney is a good example and definitely not for the faint hearted or those afraid of heights.

The couple bought the house next door after their elderly neighbours passed away. It was in need of work, including a rewire and a new roof.

“I had mentioned ages ago that it would be good to buy next door if it became available because we wanted a bigger house but we didn’t want to move from this street.

“We love living here and our house holds a lot of sentimental value plus we like the neighbours and we have a large piece of land at the back, which is very unusual for a terraced house,” says Nici.

The work they had done and house price inflation had added almost £100,000 in equity to their home, which meant they could remortgage and release some funds to buy next door.

This, coupled with their own savings and borrowing from family, meant they managed to buy the adjacent house in December 2022 for £70,000.

Knocking through and renovating it was financed by an interest free credit card with huge savings made thanks to Liam doing much of the work himself with help from Nici, who was painting the living room on the day before she gave birth to their baby boy last November.

The house next door was taken back to bare brick after they realised all the walls needed replastering. “I can still taste the dust”, says Liam, who is now a videographer and photographer.

The wall on one side of the chimney breast was where they knocked through to connect to the two houses. Joining up the electrics was a major tasks and a flooded cellar was a hiccup but they soldiered on.

“We’ve still got upstairs to finish, along with work to the kitchen, utility, garage and garden plus we want to do an extension,” says Liam.

“We are getting there and posting on Instagram has been great because people responded with ideas, which we are reconsidering.”

When complete the property will have a living room, dining kitchen, playroom, utility and loo. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a bathroom, office and master bedroom with ensuite. Plus one front door, not two.

Their original house was £62,500 and next door cost £70,000. So far they have spent going up for £20,000 on creating one large home, thanks to their DIY ethos.

“It has been cheaper than moving and buying a bigger home and we get to stay in the place we love,” says Liam.