A very special Yorkshire smallholding is on the market

Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale

Property and Interiors Editor

Published 12th Jul 2024, 05:00 BST
As far as location goes, you would go a long way to beat this smallholding which comes with a period house and five acres of land.

White House Farm in Osmotherley is in need of refurbishment and updating but the tempting price reflects that. Set in the North York Moors National Park and close to the village of Osmotherley, the three-bedroom farmhouse is blessed with interesting architecture and is capacious to say the least.

The standout room is the large drawing room with a grand bay window and there are rural views from all the rooms. Outside is a large stone barn/garage, log store, stable, dog kennel and Nissen hut. Some of these buildings have recently been re-roofed and are in good condition.

The property’s five acres surrounds the house and the land is made up of garden and permanent grass. The smallholding is on the market for a price of £550,000 with www.robinjessop.co.uk.

Whitehouse Farm is situated close to the popular village of Osmotherley and is accessed via a green lane off Burnthouse Bank and within the North York Moors National Park.

1. Property with potential in a stunning location

Whitehouse Farm is situated close to the popular village of Osmotherley and is accessed via a green lane off Burnthouse Bank and within the North York Moors National Park. Photo: Robin Jessop

Photo Sales
One of the reception rooms with beautiful rural views

2. The rooms are spacious with period features

One of the reception rooms with beautiful rural views Photo: Robin Jessop

Photo Sales
The house from a different angle

3. Another angle

The house from a different angle Photo: Robin Jessop

Photo Sales
The stone fireplaces and orignal beams reveal the property's long life

4. Historic features

The stone fireplaces and orignal beams reveal the property's long life Photo: Robin Jessop

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice