White House Farm in Osmotherley is in need of refurbishment and updating but the tempting price reflects that. Set in the North York Moors National Park and close to the village of Osmotherley, the three-bedroom farmhouse is blessed with interesting architecture and is capacious to say the least.

The standout room is the large drawing room with a grand bay window and there are rural views from all the rooms. Outside is a large stone barn/garage, log store, stable, dog kennel and Nissen hut. Some of these buildings have recently been re-roofed and are in good condition.

The property’s five acres surrounds the house and the land is made up of garden and permanent grass. The smallholding is on the market for a price of £550,000 with www.robinjessop.co.uk.

