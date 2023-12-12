As Cliff reminds us every year: “It’s Christmastime, mistletoe and wine” and we can add to that all manner of decorations from gorgeous garlands and tastefully trimmed up trees to garish lights and life-size inflatable Santas.

However, for those selling their homes, the festive period can cause issues, especially now when properties are not flying off the shelves. This means, there are more properties on the market and more competition so vendors need to be extra mindful on how they present their property.

The watchword when dressing your house for sale is “clutter”, says Andrew Beadnall of Beadnall Copley estate agents. “It is a turnoff that can make rooms feel smaller whilst also making it harder for would-be buyers to imagine themselves living in the property.”

He adds: “Whilst people want to have lots of Christmas decorations, less is more, if you are trying to sell a home. Avoid Christmas cards on the window sills or strung up on the walls and decorations in garish colours but if you have a lovely fireplace and a beautiful staircase, tasteful garlands would work well as does a wreath on the door. Seasonal scents are also fine.”

Keep it mnimal and tasteful this Christmas

For those sellers who think there will be no viewings because it’s Christmas, Andrew reminds us that property portals see a huge spike in online viewings on Boxing Day and this is followed by requests to view homes.

He says: “I would suggest that vendors take their Christmas decorations down by New Year’s Day, so before 12th night.

“For those planning to put their properties on the market in early January, get pictures done now before you put the Christmas decorations up. It is also important to ensure that photographs of the exterior of your home do not have snow on the path and driveway as this will date the property if it is still on the market in March.”

As more people are selling their homes to buy an energy efficient new-build, Sharon Hyde, senior sales manager for Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, also has some tips for vendors to take note of during the festive season. Here they are:

*Christmas decorations can divert buyers attention from your home, potentially leading them to lower their offer or refrain from making an offer at all. Also be wary of oversize Christmas trees, which take up precious space and can make a room feel cramped.

*Save the gifts for Christmas day. Having lots of presents under the tree equals clutter. Remember, until you open your gifts, they’re acting as decoration in your home. One or two of them, tastefully wrapped under the tree, may look good, but filling the floor with presents can look messy.

*Tinsel can be one of the most divisive forms of festive décor, being loved and hated in seemingly equal measure. Of 500 people surveyed, a quarter admitted they had negative or very negative feelings towards tinsel. So it’s best to play it safe and avoid this marmite decoration.

*When it comes to Christmas decorations less is more and you should always opt for quality over quantity.

*The initial impression of your property is formed by its frontage so do not clutter it with Christmas lights and make sure that the inside of your home is well lit. Every winter, more people adopt Edison style incandescent bulbs with filaments for their lamps to provide a warmer, dimmer light. However, when selling, this is a trend to stay clear of. Dim bulbs can make a perfectly good room appear small and dingy.

*If you have invested in interior design, ensure your decorations harmonise with your rooms. Opt for minimal trimmings that align with each room, considering colours that complement your furnishings. Gold or silver decorations are versatile and a safe bet and can enhance your home's existing elements.l.

*Steer clear of overly comical or whimsical decorations. Inflatables on the roof or singing snowmen in the hallway will potentially lead to lower offers. According to a David Wilson Homes’ survey, 45 per cent of people said that these displays detracted from a home’s aesthetic, making them the most disliked type of Christmas decor.

Not only can these decorations be off putting for buyers, they can also land you in hot water legally. If Christmas displays are too bright or distracting, they may break Statutory Nuisance laws and could land you with a fine of up to £2,500.

*While families might be tempted to adorn their home with personalised stockings and framed photographs of children with Santa, it's advisable to keep these items stored away during viewings.