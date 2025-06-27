Another chance to buy at David Wilson Homes in East Riding, as Hesslewood Park sells out

David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East has announced that the highly-sought after Hesslewood Park development in Hessle has fully sold out.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located a five-minute drive from Hessle town centre, Hesslewood Park quickly established itself as a popular development in the area with a range of homes, including bungalows and apartments, designed to cater for the needs of the modern homeowner.

Even though this development is now sold out, this isn’t the final chance to buy a David Wilson Homes property in the area as the housebuilder’s Hawk View and Minster View developments are both just a short distance away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in the nearby town of Brough, Hawk View boasts a collection of spacious, energy-efficient homes, with prices for the currently available homes starting at £285,000. Similarly, in the nearby town of Beverley, Minster View has a range of stylish homes ready to own from £222,000.

Hesslewood Park - Barratt and David Wilson Homes

Each home at Hawk View and Minster View is being built to the latest government standards and features solar panels and electric vehicle charging points. New-build homes are up to 65% more energy-efficient, with the opportunity for homeowners to save up to £979 on their energy bills per year*.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes’ Hawk View and Minster View developments, comments: “We are very happy to share the news that all the properties at Hesslewood Park are now sold, and we’re so pleased that this won’t be the last chance to buy a David Wilson Homes property in the area.

“Hesslewood Park has been a huge success, creating a friendly neighbourhood for a variety of buyers, and we’re sure that our Hawk View and Minster View developments will continue the growth of this new community too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For any buyers interested in the new properties at Hawk View and Minster View, we would encourage people to visit our Sales Offices, where they will receive expert help and advice, and the opportunity to take a look around our stunning Show Homes.”

For further information about David Wilson Homes’ Hawk View, please visit: https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev-002656-hawk-view/

For more information about David Wilson Homes’ Minster View, please visit: https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev001402-minster-view/