A 900-year-old Norman Castle which English and Scottish monarchs fought over is on sale for £7,250,000 - and it comes with its own museum.

Nestled in the Lake District, Appleby Castle is said to be a testament to the rich history and architectural marvels of medieval England.

The 20,000 sq ft Grade-I listed property lies on 25 acres, boasting 22 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms - and is perfect for any who wants to feel like royalty.

Dating back to the Norman period, the keep was first built in about 1100 - later changing hands between England and Scotland after it was seized in 1174 by Scottish king, William the Lion, before the English took it back under King Richard I.

Appleby Castle

In the 1660s it was partly destroyed by a Royalist army during the English Civil War, before aristocrat Lady Anne Clifford began to restore it to its earlier glory.

Its current owner, Sally Nightingale, recently refurbished the castle over the last 25 years - and it's now fully decked out for a modern-day prince or princess with a gym, sauna, tennis court, hot tub, private parking for up to eight cars, and a library - it even has its own museum.

In the listing, Sotheby's International Realty said: "[It's] one of the UK's most historic castles.

"The building features sandstone walls beneath a pitched slate and lead roof [and] the 12th-century motte and bailey castle also comes complete with a Norman keep, a 13th-century round tower, three cottages, offices, a tennis court and fishing rights on the River Eden at its foot.

One of the bedrooms at Appleby Castle

"The historic castle has plenty of room for hosting parties or, as is currently the case, for paid accommodation.

"The castle also features a 15th-century dining room with soaring ceilings, as well as a Great Hall from the same period; a second Great Hall dates back to the 12th century.

"It has many period features, the main building also features plenty of modern amenities, including a gym, a hot tub and sauna room, a games room as well as plenty of store rooms.