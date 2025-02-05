Barratt and David Wilson Homes partner with Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust to deliver 39 affordable homes in Pocklington

Local housebuilder, Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, has sold 39 homes in Pocklington to York-based social housing association, Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, as part of their shared mission to provide more high quality and affordable homes.

The homes located in Barratt Homes’ Stewarts Reach and David Wilson Homes Wolds View developments include one, two and three bedroom homes, as well as bungalows.

They will be available through:

Affordable rent – providing lower rental costs compared to the open marketShared ownership - enabling residents to buy a share of a home and pay rent on the remaining portion.

The first of these homes will be ready for new residents in early 2025.

This sale is the first with the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust for Barratt and David Wilson Homes Pocklington developments. These affordable homes are part of a larger project comprising 380 energy efficient homes. Designed with sustainability in mind, the homes feature air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, and photovoltaic panels, making them up to 74% more energy efficient than standard builds.

Beyond housing, the project will bring significant benefits to the community in Pocklington, including £5m investment in education, outdoor sports facilities, local transport systems and the new allotments.

Alongside the new allotments, the development will also include the planting of native species of trees, hedges, and shrubs to support biodiversity. Furthermore, it will provide bat boxes, bird boxes, and bee bricks to enhance the natural environment.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East already has an established partnership with Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, based on previous successful collaborations in and around York. This new partnership reflects a shared commitment to addressing the critical need for affordable housing in York and the surrounding areas.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, said: “We have a vision to build high-quality, energy-efficient homes that support our housing association partners in providing affordable rent and shared ownership properties to those who need them most. To meet our vision, we’re pleased to be partnering with Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust again for our affordable housing provision at the Stewarts Reach and Wolds View developments.

“Previous partnerships with Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust have been an award-winning success and highlights the ongoing demand for these types of homes within the popular York area.

“We’re sure our ongoing partnership will see even more success at our Stewarts Reach and Wolds View developments in Pocklington.”

Sharon Brookes, Director of Asset Management at Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, added: “We believe that everyone in the UK should have access to a safe, secure, and affordable home. This partnership with Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East helps us to provide much-needed affordable housing for those in greatest need, supporting our goal of delivering 1,000 new homes by 2029. Quality housing transforms lives, and we are delighted to be part of this initiative."