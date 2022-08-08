Calling all in the residential property business it's time to enter the Yorkshire's Residential Real Estate Awards

The Yorkshires. Residential Real Estate Awards are now open for entry and designers, developers, estate agents and consultants are being urged to get their submissions in before the deadline of September 9 2022.

The awards put property talent in the spotlight and combine positive PR and a pat on the back for the sector with networking and a great night out. They also offer a business boost and valuable marketing tool for award winners and runners-up. More than that, they raise vital funds for the Yorkshire Children’s Charity.

The new charity is run by a well-known team with extensive experience in the sector. It offers grants for wheelchairs, specialist equipment and to support families in financial crisis, while organising fun days for young people facing hardship and bringing together contractors and suppliers to deliver facilities to specialist inclusive learning centres and special educational needs and disabilities schools.

The Yorkshire Children's Charity raises money for disabled and disadvantaged children in the region

Charlotte Farrington, CEO of the Yorkshire Children’s Charity, says: “As a region we have a massive challenge on our hands. Yorkshire is home to 92,000 children with disabilities and we have a third of children living in poverty.

“With the recent cost-of-living crisis, things are only set to get worse. We are privileged to work with some of the most disadvantaged, disenfranchised and vulnerable young people in the region and we see first-hand just how special these children are and, if given the required support, the potential they possess to be the best versions of themselves.

“We are a small team but we have already achieved so much, and we are only just getting started. “We want to make sure no child or young person in Yorkshire is left behind due to ill health, disability, or financial circumstance.”

This year, the charity has funded items such as sensory equipment, a safe sleep pod and rubber matting for a garden. The latter was for 11-year-old Scott who has cerebral palsy, autism and suffers from severe panic attacks. He also uses a wheelchair to get around. He is happiest on his trampoline, which is used for play and rebound therapy, but until now he was unable to use it in bad weather due to poor ground conditions.

Yorkshire Children’s charity funded specialist rubber matting for the garden, which allows grass to grow through it. Scott’s mum says: “The difference is already huge and I can’t tell you what a difference having the matting makes. It has opened up so many options of things to do, even more than I’d realised. Thank you to everyone involved in being so generous and giving us a whole new outdoor life.”

Charlotte adds: “As a team, we are dedicated to identifying the needs of families, schools and local communities in the region and responsively supporting them in practical ways. Every child should be given the opportunity to fully engage with the world around them. We have a tough task ahead, but we won’t stop until we succeed.”

Here are the 12 categories for The Yorkshires. Residential Real Estate Awards: Residential Planning Consultant of the Year; Transaction of the Year; ESG Excellence for any business working in the residential property sector in Yorkshire that can demonstrate innovation and dedication in embracing sustainability/societal impact in any given project; Best Large Development (Over 25 Units); Best Small Development (25 Units and Under); Design Project of the Year, encompassing spectacular design of any given home/apartment/residential space; Designer of the Year, entries for this award will come from architectural/design/landscape architectural practices operating in the Yorkshire residential property sector; Residential Developer of the Year; Small Estate/LettingsAgent of the Year with three branches or fewer; Large Estate/Lettings agent of the Year with four branches or more.

There is also a Rising Star Award, which seeks to reward the industry’s most promising talent. Age is no barrier as long as the candidate is relatively new to the industry.

Submissions for this category should explain how the nominee has demonstrated practice above and beyond expectations, highlight key achievements that make them stand out and demonstrate the individual’s potential to contribute to the industry in the future.

Yorkshires. Property Personality of the Year is nominated by a closed panel and, along with all the other categories, the winner will be announced at the awards event.

Event sponsors include headline sponsor Womble Bond Dickinson, SCP, Moda, The Yorkshire Post, HTB, DS Emotion and Edward Architecture.