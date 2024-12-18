The conversion of a luxury holiday cottage and barn near Whitby into a residential dwelling has been approved by planners despite objections from the town council.

W. and V. Uppington’s “slightly unusual” proposal to amalgamate a holiday let barn and cottage to form a five-bed residential property at the Carr Mount Estate has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The 18th-century Grade II-Listed stone building which forms part of the application is located on the Carr Mount Estate between Sleights and Ruswarp.

The holiday cottage has three bedrooms and the residential property has two.

Part of the property was originally turned into holiday accommodation in 2009 after planners said it was “not [of] a standard suitable for permanent occupation” based on environmental health officers’ concerns about the light levels in the third bedroom.

However, the applicants said that the issue would be resolved “because bedroom three would become one of five in the property and its use is likely to be as an occasional guest bedroom”.

They added: “Other than bedroom three, the rooms are of generous sizes and illuminated by appropriately sized windows, glazed doors and larger areas of glazing”.

Whilst noting the original concerns, council planners said they broadly agreed with the applicants’ justification, stating that it would comply with current policy.

Officers said: “The amalgamation of the residential accommodation would result in a five-bed dwelling which provides a good sized dwelling with adequate amenity space both internally and externally and environmental services raise no objection”.

But Whitby Town Council said it was not satisfied with the plan and objected on the grounds that “there is no justification to lift the holiday occupancy restriction”.

A planning report noted the objection but highlighted that “normally, the conversion of two dwellings to one would be permitted”.

No external alterations will be required, according to submitted plans, and only “minimal internal changes are needed, principally involving opening up the lobby by the removal of a door”.