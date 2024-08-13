Chance to lease National Trust building and homes overlooking Malham Tarn

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated to the north of the village of Malham with panoramic views of Malham Tarn and the surrounding natural landscape, Grade II listed Tarn House is being offered alongside adjacent North Wing, Orchid House, High Stables and Sandhills Cottage.

Tarn House’s origins lie in the shooting lodge built by Thomas Lister, the 4th Baron of Ribblesdale, originally as a summer house, in 1780. Two of the surrounding properties, North Wing and High Stables, which are both situated to the north, were additions in the early 1800's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main historic hunting lodge, which until recently has been used as a field studies centre, offers scope for a community-minded tenant to work alongside the National Trust as partners, with a variety of potential future uses suggested, subject to planning consent.

The National Trust complex

Susannah Pick, rural surveyor at Savills York, who is marketing the property on behalf of the National Trust, comments: “The National Trust is seeking a long-term tenant with a proven track record and experience in their proposed use, with the aim of safeguarding these historic properties.

“Malham Tarn is a particularly popular spot within the Yorkshire Dales, and the availability of Tarn House presents a rare and unique opportunity to occupy premises suitable for a number of potential business uses. Subject to planning, the buildings could be used for an education or training centre, a small-scale food and beverage outlet, hostel accommodation or wellbeing space to name a few. Proposals for a range of uses are invited, with those which complement the properties and their surroundings, and which benefit local communities considered favourably.

“Due to the setting and the nature of this opportunity, we are anticipating a high level of interest and would encourage interested parties to come along to our viewing day on 15 August to see the quality of the facilities for themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad