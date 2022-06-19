'Cheapest' Yorkshire house listed at £5,000 sells for almost ten times guide price

A house listed at £5,000 and dubbed South Yorkshire's cheapest sold for almost ten times the guide price in an online auction.

By Rob Hollingworth
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 10:07 am
Updated Sunday, 19th June 2022, 10:09 am

The house, on Strauss Crescent, in Maltby, Rotherham, is an an end-of-terrace property with two bedrooms and sold for £49,000.

It is thought to have a kitchen and lounge, but was not internally inspected. The auction began on June 13 and closed today, June 14.

The house was sold by Auction House South Yorkshire and attracted 47 bids.

The property was listed for just £5,000

The sale brochure said: “On the first floor, there are two bedrooms and a bathroom. Externally the property has a front and rear garden and on-street parking."

The brochure adds: “Please note we believe the details provided to be correct but no internal inspection has been carried out by Auction House.”

To contact Auction House call 0114 223 0777.

