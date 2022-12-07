Pioneering Yorkshire developer Citu has started on site at Stall, a new community of 51 low carbon, high performance, low energy homes that will transform brownfield land in Kirkstall in Leeds. The award-winning firm takes a pioneering approach to placemaking that puts people and the climate first. Designed and manufactured locally, Stall homes will be a further evolution of the company’s acclaimed methodology and expertise cultivated from almost 20 years of creating sustainable properties and communities.

Located on the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, Stall includes a precious green corridor that passes Kirkstall Valley Nature Reserve and the famous Kirkstall Abbey, an easy route for cycling (13 minutes) and walking (40 minutes) straight into the heart of central Leeds.

Stall will feature four-bed Canal Houses, one and two bed Loft Apartments' and two-bedroom Gatehouse Apartments with prices yet to be confirmed.

Citu has established a strong reputation at the forefront of placemaking, anticipating people’s needs, identifying and accelerating changes in design and construction, for the benefit of the planet. Stall will build on Citu’s multi-award-winning treatment of previously vacant or derelict brownfield land at the Climate Innovation District to the south of Leeds city centre and Sheffield's Kelham Island.

What Stall will look like when built

Jonathan Wilson, Managing Director of Citu, said: “We are continuing to rip up the rule books which make outdated assumptions about how to design for the ways people enjoy living. It’s a bold statement but we want to change the world and with our design team, factory and community of residents located on one site in Leeds at the Climate Innovation District, we’re constantly observing, listening, learning and evolving our designs. ‘Stall’ is an exciting extension of the principles we’ve developed on our journey to challenge the norms, enabling residents to live more sustainably, in healthy and inspiring places that they can call home.”

The name Stall is a nod to the origins of Kirkstall which is formed from ‘stall’ meaning ‘place. The high-performance homes will be built using passive house standards, combining bold architecture with flexible designs, exceptional spaces and sustainable, low carbon materials. Customers are encouraged to see their homes in the design and manufacturing stages, to learn about the materials and processes involved at CITU’s offices, The Place, in Leeds.

Citu’s timber-framed housing system is manufactured by the developer in its onsite factory in the city. This vastly reduces the carbon footprint in the construction process and provides the developer with certainty in quality and operational energy performance resulting in significantly lower operational costs.

Jonathan adds: “How people live changed hugely over the pandemic and the way we use our homes is changing too. We want room to work, study, play, create and relax, almost as much as we need space to sleep and cook. Citu homes make it easy for residents to choose low-carbon living and at Stall residents can step out of the front door and be amongst the trees and beside the water.”

How the houses and apartments at Stall will look when built

“These homes are designed to capture the surrounding natural views, alongside striking architectural details such as decks cantilevering over the canal. I urge anyone looking for a home with purpose that gives equal priority to people, nature and modern, high-performance, to come and see what we’re creating, which is a sustainable place for long-term living in one of Leeds’s most significant heritage settings”

