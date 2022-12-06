The Viewpoint, a clifftop property, certainly lives up to its name. It comes with a sensational outlook along the cliffs and over the sea and the surrounding countryside. The large, three-bedroom, ground floor apartment sits in tucked away village between the sought-after villages of Runswick Bay and Staithes.

Number 1 Cliff Cottages in Port Mulgrave is a successful holiday let with on-going bookings and furniture available if required but it could be a full-time home. The accommodation includes a private entrance hallway, a spacious and cosy sitting and dining room with fantastic views, a kitchen with fitted units, three double bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom with a gorgeous free-standing bath plus hand basin and w.c. The property also has a large shower room.

The apartment comes with UPVC double glazing and electric heating. There is parking space for up to three cars to the front and this space could also be used as a seating area.

The property is for sale with Astin’s estate agents, Whitby, for £249,950, www.astin.co.uk. Astin’s say: “It would make an ideal retirement apartment or a perfect holiday home/let in the much admired part of the North York Moors National Park, offering coastal and country walks nearby.”

Port Mulgrave is a former of an ironstone mining village situated just half a mile from the village of Hinderwell and tucked away at the end of a quiet country lane. It is a hidden gem and one of the best locations for fossil hunting in Yorkshire.

There is a steep path that will take you down to the beach though knowledge of tide times is, as ever, crucial.

1. Clifftop views The property has views over the cliffs to the sea Photo: Astin Photo Sales

2. Plentiful parking The property has parking for three cars and a sitting out area where you can drink in the views Photo: Astin Photo Sales

3. Looking out The view over the cliffs to the sea beyond from one of the windows Photo: Astin Photo Sales

4. Please be seated The spacious sitting/dining area is tastefully decorated Photo: Astin Photo Sales