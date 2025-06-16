The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a process whereby landowners are asked to nominate sites for potential development, which could then be included within the Local Plan.

I designed this scheme to include a broad mix of housing types and tenures, so that the first-time buyer, a family, an elderly couple and those seeking an affordable home, would all have opportunity to have a home they could call their own.

It would be a mix of one and two storey dwellings and there would be provision for a community building, a playpark and sports facilities such as bowls,tennis and skateboarding. It was a way to try and create a sense of community, which we have traditionally witnessed in small settlements around the country.

Ric Blenkharn, architect. Picture: Jim Varney

Sadly, small villages have tended to become retirement or commuter villages, where there is scant opportunity for young people to afford their own home, or indeed have a home provided as a socially afforded property.

Communities seemingly thrive with a mixed range of age and abilities, but sadly many rural villages have become ghetto like with no sense of reciprocal benefits, where, by natural means, people can care for each other in a holistic manner.

It wasn’t long ago in our history, that Clement Attlee’s post war government embarked on an ambitious programme to build a million homes, 80 per cent of which were council houses.

It was a privilege for local politicians to cut the red tape on such developments, which became popular places to inhabit. It was recognised that not everyone could afford to buy their own home and it was certainly no disgrace to live in affordable housing.

The situation today, is in many ways no different. Rural wages are insufficient to facilitate purchase of a home. Moving away to the city, sadly, becomes the only option, and with this, the mix of local communities disappears.

There should be no stigma to live in an affordable home, neither should there be prejudice against such housing. It is surely a right for people to have their own home, irrespective of tenure without fear of eviction or short-term tenure.

Building communities can be achieved through thoughtful design, where the actual placing of dwellings around external space can create a sense of belonging. There are good examples of such design such as the more recent scheme at Derwenthorpe in York, where the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust have created a wonderful place to live.

The scheme is very pedestrian-orientated and open spaces and shared streets are there for all to use. There are larger play spaces and informal ‘pocket parks’ where neighbours can sit and chat.

The current government policy to create 1.5m new homes is laudable, but I fear that insufficient time and thought will be given to creating truly sustainable communities.