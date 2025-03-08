The Telegraph has revealed its 48 poshest villages in Britain - and four in Yorkshire have made the grade.

Yorkshire is well-known for its picturesque rural villages with stunning countryside views, so it’s really no surprise that four villages in the region have made the cut.

While The Telegraph’s list is dominated by villages in the south, there are a number in the North which made the list thanks to their historical links, amenities and quality of life.

The newspaper has listed the average house price in each of the villages, picked from 48 counties across the country, rated their ‘posh appeal’ and also listed the amenities which make them such a great place to live.

Here are the four Yorkshire villages which made the cut, and what The Telegraph says about them.

Sutton-upon-Derwent

Average house price - £422,069

Amenities and attractions such as Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club, a tennis club which hosts elegant balls, a primary school and a popular pub - St Vincent Arms - are all listed as reasons to buy a house in Sutton-upon-Derwent in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club. Photo by Phil Gilbank

Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club won the National Village Cricket Knock Out tournament in 1995, when the final was played at Lords. As well as the previously mentioned amenities, there is also a village hall and post office in the area.

Kirkby Overblow

Average house price - £762,566

Being close to Harrogate has knocked up the house prices in this village, as well as its good pubs, big family homes and its proximity to other beautiful villages in North Yorkshire.

Ed Stoyle of Savills told The Telegraph the village has some great pubs - recommending the Shoulder of Mutton - and said to survive in the rural area they have to provide a good drinking area for locals as well as excellent dining facilities for families.

The Shoulder of Mutton Inn

“It has all the things that define a village, such as good pubs,” he said. “It has a school and a quiet road that just leads to more villages.”

Cawthorne

Average house price - £552,119

Cawthorne has ties to the historic Spencer-Stanhope family, which held the stunning Cannon Hall as its former seat in South Yorkshire. The house has been a museum since the 1950s, but features 70 acres of parkland and a Victorian kitchen.

Farmer Dave and Rob Nicholson at Cannon Hall Farm

There is a pub in the area named after the family - The Spencer Arms - while the incredibly popular Cannon Hall Farm is also a big draw for those looking to live in the perfect mix of a rural and posh village.

Average house price - £688,344

Being close to Leeds is one of the many positives listed by The Telegraph when naming Scarcroft as the poshest village in West Yorkshire.

This classic country pub in Scarcroft is well worth a visit. | Yorkshire Evening Post

The village is also a horse racing hub, as well as having a golf course, primary school and a pub - The Inn at Scarcroft - which dates back to 1852.