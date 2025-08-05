The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most homes in England were historically designed and built to keep the heat in. That’s great in winter, less so in increasingly sweltering summers.

So as a Wakefield architect, this means one thing – queries from people looking to both improve and futureproof their homes from warmer temperatures.

Some of the most common questions are around the benefits and negatives of adding a conservatory versus extension to their home.

Bake Off star Kim-Joy Hewlett’s vibrant extension. Picture: Studio J Architects

Conservatories first became fashionable in the late 20th century. Their glass structure usually provides lovely views of a garden. They also do not require building regulations approval as long as they meet certain, recently updated, criteria.

Both of these factors mean that conservatories became incredibly popular nationwide, peaking in the 1980s and 1990s. However, this glass structure also has many drawbacks.

Conservatories are notoriously hard to regulate in terms of temperature.In summer, they are too hot to spend time in, and in winter, too cold. One little-known rule for conservatories is that they should have an exterior-grade door, separating them from the main house, to help with heat retention. But many don’t have this, which exacerbates the issue.

Rain falling on the roof of the conservatory can also be extremely noisy. This means the extra space provided is often underused.

They can easily become dumping grounds for items such as fitness equipment or laundry.

Using a single-storey extension to improve your home can offer all of the benefits of a conservatory wiith none of the drawbacks. Going for this method will provide extra space which can be used all year round. You could potentially also add some extra space upstairs with a two-storey extension.

Architects can design a stunning extension with windows that get the most out of your views and light without the unbearable heat of a conservatory in summer. One of the many extensions our architects based in Wakefield have worked on was the wonderfully vibrant home of Bake Off star Kim-Joy Hewlett, near Leeds. Here, large windows from the dining room offer stunning views of garden greenery, bringing the outside in. Another way of achieving this is by splitting windows into smaller panels. The small sections of wall in between will help with thermal insulation while views are still extensive.

It might surprise you to know there are regulations about how much glazing is permitted per square metre of extension. If these are breached, it can be possible to offset with improved insulation to keep temperatures consistent.

You and your architect should also consider the U-values, or thermal transmittance, of every element of your extension to ensure maximum energy efficiency and thermal comfort each season.

There is another reason people have embraced conservatories. The initial cost is much cheaper than adding an extension.

However in the long run, an extension will provide you with far superior value for money. That’s because the lifespan of a conservatory is generally under 20 years.

An extension is likely to comfortably last three times as long, if not longer. It can also be repurposed as your needs change, or by the family who buy your Yorkshire property when you move on.

In turn, this is more environmentally friendly than having several conservatories in the same timeframe. Being able to use an extension all day, every day, without worrying about excessive heat, cold or noise, also gives you more for your money.

Some estate agents have said that outdated conservatories can reduce the value of your home, because new owners don’t want to spend time demolishing one. There are lots of other techniques architects can use to design a cooler home.

Effective strategies include positioning windows and doors to frame the best views and also allow for maximum airflow. Prioritising insulation throughout the house will make a big difference as will shading and incorporating materials that absorb and release heat slowly.

These could be concrete, stone and even light-coloured or reflective roofing materials.

It may seem extreme, but considering these measures now will pay dividends in the long run, add value to your house and improve your family’s lifestyle.