Yorkshire architect reveals how virtual reality is helping clients understand designs

Studio J, founded by architect James Butterworth, is one. It has been trialling the concept for the past year and is now using virtual reality headsets to show clients what their project, be it a brand new home, newly reconfigured home or an extension, will look like inside and out when it is built.

The 3D element makes the property and its interiors look real and beats trying to make sense of the complex plan drawings aimed at council planning officers and builders that baffle and bemuse us laypeople.

There is an extra cost if Studio J clients want to embrace the virtual reality, aka VR, option as it is time consuming for the practice. It takes around twice the amount of work compared to a standard plan, but most clients are more than happy to pay the 20 per cent more that is added onto the architectural fees.

Studio J client using a VR headset

“The BBC 2 seriesYour Home Made Perfect is a great example of how it can be used in architecture,” says James, who recently took the virtual reality experience to a local networking event for architects.

He adds: “Delegates at the event embraced the chance to wear the VR headset and take a virtual tour of a property we had designed just for the occasion.

“They were able to put the headset on and use the controls to virtually walk around the space, explore it and gain a realistic sense of its scale and design. The feedback we received was incredible. People unanimously loved it.”

For Studio J clients, it allows them to examine and look at the space in 3D, including the rooms in a proposed house, extension or area to be remodelled. The software used also allows the architect to virtually furnish the property too.

“It enables people to try before they buy and to make changes at an early stage.

For most people, VR gives them a far greater understanding of architectural concepts and details compared to looking at a 2D plan,” says James. “This is crucial when it comes to saving both time and money. It is much more efficient to alter a design before construction work begins than to make changes halfway through or to have to revisit the planning application process.”

Collaboration is also improved as Studio J can also create a recorded video of the experience that can be shared with relatives and friends so they can give their input, if required.

Meanwhile, the architect can easily share the virtual reality plan with builders or engineers, no matter where they are based.

“While the initial design stage fees will increase, we would expect the total cost to be less than one per cent of a significant project and, in general, the larger the project is the greater the benefits of using VR will be.

“It has a profound impact when applied to new-build properties, barn conversions and remodelling projects,” says James who adds: “When we create a VR design, the level of detail available is incredible. Instead of walking around inside a sterile white space, you will be able to see all elements of both inside and outside the house.

“Minute details such as vases of flowers, duvet covers and art on the walls can be included. This is undoubtedly fun to see, but it is also an important part of giving clients confidence and reassurance.

“Creating a new-build home or remodelling your property takes many months or even years. Being able to revisit the vision of what will be achieved, in an immersive fashion, is very comforting.”

The team at www.studio-j.co.uk can also use VR designs to assess the environmental impact of a building.

You can see James and his team demonstrating how the VR headset works in practice at the Harrogate Homebuilding and Renovating Show, sponsored by Korniche, which is at the Harrogate Convention Centre from today, November 2 from 10am to 5pm, and November 3 from 10am to 4.30pm.

There will be over 240 exhibitors, a panel of show experts, and an advice centre. In addition, there is a series of seminars and masterclasses from a collection of leading property experts covering a range of topics including: a beginner’s guide to building your own home, the best way to manage tradespeople, common self-build questions. There will also be eco-energy sessions by specialists.