Converted windmill in a sought-after rural market town for sale at a tempting price

The windmill in Kirkbymoorside was built in 1839 for the Rivis family of Yoad Wath Mill but in 1861 it was sold and its sails were removed around 1875 and sent for use at Hawsher Mill. Renamed The Old Windmill, it is now used as a holiday let and for personal use but would make a great primary residence.

The property has a sitting room on the ground floor, a kitchen and dining area plus shower room on the first floor. The second floor is home to bedroom one, the third floor houses bedroom two and the fourth floor is now bedroom three.

The Old Windmill is currently used as a holiday let and for personal use but Peter Illingworth estate agents, which is marketing the property, say it would make a great primary residence/home.

Kirkbymoorside has a good range of amenities and is within the highly regarded Ryedale School catchment area. It is also close to the North York Moors National Park and has easy access to Scarborough and Whitby and to York. The market towns of Helmsley and Pickering are close by.

By virtue of its position and its height this home has fabulous views over countryside and the rooftops of this sought-after market town. For details contact Peter Illingworth estate agents on 01751 431107.

