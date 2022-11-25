Cottage for sale in Yorkshire coast village between Whitby and Saltburn with a sensational secret beach

There is no doubt that Whitby attracts the most attention from those hunting for a home on the East Coast but for those who spread their net a little further, there is treasure to be found. This two-bedroom cottage in the fishing village of Skinningrove, which lies between Whitby and Saltburn, is a prime example. For sale for £150,000, it has been beautifully renovated and sits above Cattersty Sands or what those in the know call “the secret beach”.

The long stretch of sand and shingle beach with its stone pier is sheltered and offers wonderful views. One review on TripAdvisor sums it up well: “Most tourists will bypass this hidden gem for better known beaches along the Yorkshire coast but take a detour and you won't be disappointed. Park at the Cleveland Ironstone Mine museum and make sure you also book on a tour there. Then walk through the village, via the park, to the beach.

“Best rockpooling for the kids and breathtaking views along the coast. Unspoilt and very quiet. On your return, take a trip to KaKane cafe in the museum car park.”

Skinningrove is also on the Cleveland Way,which is another reason why this cottage, used as a holiday let, has proved popular.

Inglebys, which is marketing the property, say: “This is a truly charming stone cottage. Having been operated as a successful holiday let since 2019, it is an ideal Investment opportunity or could be used as a home or seaside bolt hole.”

The property has a sitting room with a wood-burning/multi-fuel stove, a dining room, kitchen and bathroom. On the first floor are two bedrooms and a W.C. There is a garden and yard outside. For details visit www.inglebysestateagents.com

