It is on the market for £299,995 with Leapfrog Sales and Lettings and sits on a quiet street surrounded by countryside just 2.5 miles from the popular seaside town of Saltburn, three miles from the pretty market town of Guisborough and in easy reach of the North York Moors National Park.

Dating to 1804, it certainly found the perfect owner in Paul Shepherd.

Originally built by the Zetland estate for its workers and later occupied by ironstone miners, it is one of three cottages in a conservation area.

Paul bought it 32 years ago and says: “I worked in construction and travelled a lot with my job but I’m a country boy at heart and so this house appealed because it is in a smashing little hamlet but with easy access to the A19 and A1.”

Over the years, he has put his heart and soul into the cottage, renovating it, adding modern conveniences and furnishing it with period dark oak furniture and antique and vintage finds, including the fireplace in the sitting room, which he found in a junk shop in Easingwold.

With the chimney relined, it regularly holds a cosy real fire.

“My parents collected antiques and the like and it’s become my hobby,” he says.

The cottage has a cosy open fire in the sitting room

He is selling to live with his partner in another, more rural period property and says: “I recently retired and I am having a fresh start.

“We did consider living here but while my partner also likes antiques, there is too much of me in this place and that would not be fair to her.

“I am sad to leave the cottage because it has served me brilliantly.”

The property has aliving/dining room with inglenook fireplace and multi-fuel stove, a snug with an open fireplace and a kitchen.

The property is full of original features

On the first floor there is are two double bedrooms and a bathroom. There is also a boarded loft.

Outside, are thyme lawn gardens to the front and to the rear is a stone-built workshop, a coal store and outhouse.

The rear gardens are terraced with patio areas, plawns an outdoor kitchen and incredible views.

For details visit: www.leapfrogsalesandlettings.co.uk

One of the bedrooms in the cosy cottage

The spacious second bedroom