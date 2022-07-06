Council approval for 2000 new homes to be built on land in Leeds as part of urban extension

White Laithe Developments Ltd, as part of a consortium of landowners, has secured planning consent from Leeds City Council to turn land at Whinmoor into a residential-led urban extension with 2,000 homes.

Approval has been granted for the creation of a new community including 2,000 homes, a local centre, a primary school, public open space and construction of part of the East Leeds Orbital Road.

The circa 250 acre site comprises three adjacent parcels of land, off Coal Road and Skelton Lane, between the A58 Wetherby Road and the A64 York Road. The residential development, which will be the primary land use within the site, will incorporate a mix of market value and affordable homes, ranging from two bedroom apartments to five bedroom townhouses.

Leeds Council approve urban extension

Leeds City Council is required to deliver 51,952 new dwellings between 2017 and 2033, with a target that 3,247 dwellings per year should be delivered. The land at Whinmoor will significantly assist in contributing to housing delivery as it will accommodate 2,000 homes in the East Leeds Extension site, which has an allocated capacity of 3,771 homes.

The new primary school will be a two-form entry school and the mixed-use local centre will provide a variety of retail, community and health uses as a focal point for the new community. The development will also provide the first phase of the East Leeds Orbital Road between the A58 Wetherby Road and the A64 York Road, connecting surrounding communities.

Peter Garrett, Managing Director of Keyland Developments - one of the joint venture partners, said: “The planning consent has facilitated an entirely new extension of Leeds to bring about much-needed housing and associated community facilities as well as a vital new road connection. The development has the potential to deliver a multitude of economic and social benefits, including significant job creation, and we are pleased to have played a role in unlocking its potential.”