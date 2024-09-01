'Don't waste your time on Instagram' - Interior designer's top tips on how to create your perfect home

York based Isobel Star’s approach to interior design is as much about the person as their home.

Having started out in the fashion industry Isobel always had a passion for beautiful interiors but when she applied for a job with an interior design company she never expected to get it.

"I have a creative background but I ended up doing more of a fashion design degree,” explains Isobel who attended art college in Brighton before going to the then Surrey Institute of Art and Design.

Isobel values quality and craftsmanship and love to incorporate secondhand antique and vintage items into her interiors projects. Picture: Esme Mai Photography

"I’d always had a passion for interiors but when I was at art college you had to specialise in your second year and interiors wasn’t really a specialism.

"I would have had to do 3D design which might have led to interiors but included things like woodwork and metal work which didn’t appeal to me so much and so I ended up going down the fashion route.”

But after working in London for a few years as a fashion buyer she realised the fashion industry really wasn’t for her.

"I was looking for another job. It was actually my grandma who sent me a paper cutting of a job at an interior design studio in Surrey. I really liked the look of it, I applied and ended up getting it.”

Isobel Star who set up her Interior Design business earlier this year and has already won an award for her work. She is a full accredited SBID interior designer. Picture: Esme Mai

After returning home to Devon she set up for own image and style consultancy.

“I loved helping people with what they wore and I think that’s what inspires me now when it come to interiors – I’m really keen on understanding my clients – I want to understand their style.

"I ended up almost being a counsellor in some ways. I do think when you help someone understand their style – whether it’s fashion or interiors – you can help them improve their confidence.”

When Isobel got married she and her husband moved to Yorkshire. But then she became ill with CPTSD (Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) as a result of her difficult childhood.

A town house dining room designed and style by Isobel Star. Pictures Esme Mai Photography

“I think it lay dormant for a number of years and then after I got married it reared it’s head and everything imploded. It came out of the blue but I ended up being ill for quite a few years.

"I did mange to carry on working – but not in fashion and interiors I worked in project management, I worked for the NHS and did a short stint at Cath Kidston shop in York which I just loved.

"At the time I needed something that wasn’t too intense – it reignited my passion for interiors, in particular print and colour.

"It took quite a few years to work through that but now I am in a good place. I think actually it has helped me be more empathetic and helps me to help other people you never really know what people are going through.”

Isobel likes to incorporate antique and vintage items into her projects Picture: Esme Mai Photography

Earlier this year she set up Isobel Star Interior Design.

“I had been doing interiors for a few years but it was only at the beginning of this year that I decided to set up entirely on my own." She has already undertaken a number of projects in and around York, won a top award and is a fully accredited SBID interior designer – but always with the clients needs at the forefront.

“It is all about getting to know my clients and understanding everything about them: their lifestyle, what they like to do in their home, who else shares the space and how they use each of the rooms.

"This very first part is the most important - it’s when all the knowledge gets gathered and distilled into a concept,” explains Isobel.

“The story of the property factors in as well. With historic homes, the craftsmanship and the feeling of “if these walls could talk”, often inspires my designs.

"My job is to weave together the client story, the property story, and then make those two things come together by making the home both functional and beautiful.

Isobel values quality and craftsmanship and love to incorporate secondhand antique and vintage items into her interiors projects Picture: Esme Mai Photography

"There are certain design principles that I believe if you apply correctly will result in a beautiful home that reflects all your needs and makes you happy.”

She says she is something of a traditionalist – clients love her hand-drawn visuals – but can adapt her designs to suit anyone’s taste and style.

She is also a believer in moving away from the throwaway culture, similar to fast fashion, that has become increasingly popular in interiors, she would rather incorporate quality second hand or antique furniture she buys from auctions and antique dealers into her designs as they are better made and last longer.

"I like colour – but it does tend to be muted. You do find the mistake some people make is not to be brave enough when comes to colour and pattern,” she adds.

In a bid to help people find their inner interior design style she organising a workshop at Birdsall House near Malton on Wednesday, September 18.

“Blissful Home is a day-long event that is an exciting opportunity to share my design knowledge, process and home philosophy to help people become more confident in their design choices. It’s perfect for anyone planning a whole home renovation or just wishing to decorate a few rooms.

"Whether you intend to undertake your project alone or are considering using an interior designer to help you, the workshop will give you exclusive access to my philosophy and creative process, and provide you with valuable discoveries and inspiration.”

And Isobel has some top tips.

- Don't spend hours scrolling through Instagram or Pinterest – it is virtually impossible to recreate that in your own home.

- Take practical steps first – measure your space, draw out a floorplan and make a list of what you need (especially storage).

- Think about how you move through the space – how are other senses like scent, sound, taste and touch being engaged?

- Colour is not fixed or static, it's light... and it changes throughout the day, the seasons and in different locations. First, always consider the source of your natural light – which direction do the windows in your room face? As a starting point, choose cooler shades for south and west-facing rooms, and warmer for north and east.