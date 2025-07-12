The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Kevin and Sarah Widdrington couldn’t find their dream family home on the north side of York, they took a different approach and bought a plot of land instead.

“We wanted a project, something we could really put our own stamp on but we had a tight catchment area,” says father-of-three Kevin.

“We were living in Strensall and we couldn’t find anything that would work but then we spotted a third of an acre, which used to be an allotment to a bungalow, for sale in the nearby village of Earswick.

Kevin and Sarah Widdrington at Eden House in Earswick.

"It had outline planning permission for two houses but we knew that the neighbours didn’t want that. We had a chat to them about our plan to build one large house and they seemed to welcome it so we went ahead.”

It took two years to get planning for Eden House and another two years to build, completing in March 2024.

Kevin, who has a number of business roles, including chief digital officer of IB Group, contacted Brierley Groom Architects who came up with a design based on the family’s requirements. York Property Solutions completed the build.

“Our main priority was building a family house that could take care of us and the kids both now and as they grow up. We wanted a cinema room, a games room and gym,” he says.

Eden House, winner of a York Design Award 2025. Picture: Barnaby Aldrick

"We wanted open plan living and space we could use more or less every day. We didn’t want rooms that never got use so we zoned the house.”

The house, which has five bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, has a large open plan living area on the ground floor to the back of the house, with a kitchen, living room and games room. Towards the front of the house is a cinema room, study and gym.

After discovering the business on Instagram, the family enlisted Leeds-based KV Designs to create bespoke furniture and assist with the interior design of their home.

“Socials had a huge part to play for us because you can get so many ideas,” says Kevin. “We met Kostas and Vaida from KV Designs and they blew us away.

Kitchen at Eden House, Earswick. Picture: Barnaby Aldrick

"We wanted our home to look clean, fresh and clutter-free because it’s good for your mind and everything else.

Large windows bring in plenty of daylight, and rooms open out onto the garden, blurring the line between indoors and out.

Outside, the tiles extend seamlessly from the interior, creating a smooth transition to a stylish outdoor living area with a beautiful pergola.

"I spend a lot of time in the pergola,” says Kevin. “I wake up early in the morning and I like to have a coffee on my own out there.”

Pergola at Eden House in Earswick. Picture: Barnaby Aldrick

A low carbon footprint was another key requirement for the family.

The house features a highly insulated structure and a range of energy-efficient systems. Solar panels, battery storage, and air source heat pumps work together to keep energy use low and reduce running costs. These measures have earned Eden House an A rating for both energy efficiency and environmental impact.

The home was recognised at the recent York Design Awards 2025, winning the Young Person’s Award, voted by people under 18, for its careful approach to everyday living, long-term sustainability, and sensitive integration into its surroundings.

Architect Matt Groom, of Brierley Groom Architects, says: “I’m really proud of what’s been completed on site. It was a difficult project. It took a long time to get planning approval in place but I think it’s a fantastic family home.

"Great clients make great architecture. You need the clients on board with a vision and, in this case, a healthy budget to suit. It’s worked out really well.”

“We’ve been here for over a year and we still pinch ourselves,” adds Kevin. “On Sunday we were cooking on the outdoor kitchen, the music was on, and we all had a bit of a giggle. We’re forever grateful that we’ve been able to build our own home.”

The 17th York Design Awards showcased the city's architectural excellence, celebrating projects that exemplify innovation, sustainability, and respect for York’s rich heritage.

York Minster’s Centre of Excellence for Heritage Skills was crowned best new building in York.

The recently completed building on the Minster Estate won the Lord Mayor’s award and the York Mix People’s Choice award, decided by public vote, at the ceremony held at the City Screen Picturehouse.

Other winners on the night included the Bustardthorpe development at York Racecourse in the sustainability category, Raffles Hall in the large residential category and the Cocoa Works won the public realm award.

St Andrews Place, Rowan House, 9 King Street, Osbaldwick Village Hall and St Peter’s School Conservation Project also received awards at the ceremony.

Ann Reid, chair of the York Design Awards, said: “We had over 600 votes in the York Mix People’s Choice and Young Person’s awards, and I would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote.”