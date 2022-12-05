This equestrian property is in an idyllic spot in the pretty hamlet of Willerby, which has a no through road and is tucked away in the foothills of the Wolds.

For those who love horses, Willerby Grange Cottage is a dream home. The house has a dining kitchen with Esse stove, a utility room, a sitting room, cosy snug, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside there is a courtyard garden and a rear garden leading to an outbuilding and open fronted garage.

The property has superb equestrian facilities, including an outdoor sand and rubber manege, a modern steel frame American barn with four loose boxes, tack and feed areas. There is also ample space for farm machinery and other equipment plus over four acres of post and railed paddocks with excellent drainage

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property is £635,000 with www.rounthwaiteandwoodhead.com. It is close to the A64 and is six miles from Scarborough and 14 miles from Malton.

Willerby Grange Cottage has three bedrooms, a courtyard garden and a rear garden plus four acres of paddocks

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are four acres of paddocks