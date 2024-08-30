The spacious home blends period features with contemporary design and has a dining room, sitting room, dining kitchen, pantry/utility room, cloakroom with WC, a cinema room/fourth double bedroom and a study.

On the first floor there is a bathroom and three double bedrooms with an en-suite to the main bedroom. Outside, the property has a lay-by parking for two cars plus further on-street parking.

There is an enclosed, south-facing front garden and a track from the roadside leads up the side of the property to a private rear garden and paddock of 0.2 acres. Hardcastle Crags and the nearby Calderdale Way are close by.

The setting is within the rural Colden Valley in the South Pennines, which is part of the Calder Terrace moorland fringe and upland pasture framed by the moorland tops, Noah Dale, the wooded Colden and Jumble Hole Cloughs. The upland settlement of Blackshaw Head sits on a high moorland plateau and Hebden Bridge is a short distance away offering the amenities it is known and loved for, including independent retailers, restaurants, a cinema, theatre, real ale pubs and cosy live music venues including the Trades Club. There are rail links from Hebden Bridge include direct services to Halifax, Leeds, Manchester and London.

Woodlands Hall Farm is on the market for £550,000 with Charnock Bates estate agents, www.charnockbates.co.uk

