Escape to the country: This home for sale near Hebden Bridge offers fabulous rural views

Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale

Property and Interiors Editor

Published 30th Aug 2024, 04:00 BST
Set on a high moorland plateau with panoramic views of the surrounding Upper Calder Valley countryside, Woodlands Hall Farm at Blackshaw Head, near Hebden Bridge, is also in peak condition after being renovated with meticulous attention to detail and a great sense of style.

The spacious home blends period features with contemporary design and has a dining room, sitting room, dining kitchen, pantry/utility room, cloakroom with WC, a cinema room/fourth double bedroom and a study.

On the first floor there is a bathroom and three double bedrooms with an en-suite to the main bedroom. Outside, the property has a lay-by parking for two cars plus further on-street parking.

There is an enclosed, south-facing front garden and a track from the roadside leads up the side of the property to a private rear garden and paddock of 0.2 acres. Hardcastle Crags and the nearby Calderdale Way are close by.

The setting is within the rural Colden Valley in the South Pennines, which is part of the Calder Terrace moorland fringe and upland pasture framed by the moorland tops, Noah Dale, the wooded Colden and Jumble Hole Cloughs. The upland settlement of Blackshaw Head sits on a high moorland plateau and Hebden Bridge is a short distance away offering the amenities it is known and loved for, including independent retailers, restaurants, a cinema, theatre, real ale pubs and cosy live music venues including the Trades Club. There are rail links from Hebden Bridge include direct services to Halifax, Leeds, Manchester and London.

Woodlands Hall Farm is on the market for £550,000 with Charnock Bates estate agents, www.charnockbates.co.uk

The property is substantial and has been beautifully updates. It comes comes with lay-by parking for two cars, with further on-street parking

1. Solidly built

The property is substantial and has been beautifully updates. It comes comes with lay-by parking for two cars, with further on-street parking

Both the exterior and interiors have charm and character

2. Step inside

Both the exterior and interiors have charm and character

The property is close to Hebden Bridge and all its amenities

3. The road to Hebden Bridge

The property is close to Hebden Bridge and all its amenities

The barn arch allows light to flood into this dining area

4. Time to dine

The barn arch allows light to flood into this dining area

