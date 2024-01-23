Fabulous Edwardian home for sale in one of Yorkshire's most sought after market towns
David and Jackie Knaggs thought long and hard before putting their beautiful and much loved house on the market and it’s easy to see why.
It is in a great location on Sicklinghall Road, Wetherby and it is full of happy memories of bringing up their children there.
“We bought the property in 2023 when I moved to Leeds for work. Our youngest child was five months old and the oldest was two-and-a-half so we were looking for a family size house,” says David.
He and Jackie have since transformed the 6,000 sqft home set in 0.65 acres with a sensitive modernisation and an extension that now houses a large living kitchen/dining area. They have also turned part of a garage into a gym, which has come in handy for training for David’s latest challenge, gearing up in the world’s toughest rowing race..
The couple are selling now that their children have grown up. “We love the house and it’s been brilliant for the children and for entertaining plus being close to Wetherby is great. It is a traditional market town that has got everything you need,” says Jackie, who adds: “We are selling because now it is just the two of us here in a big house and that’s why we have decided to downsize.”
The seven bedroom, four bathroom Edwardian home is on the edge of Wetherby with views over surrounding countryside. It is approached via a long gated driveway which gives parking for multiple cars and there is also a detached triple garage complete with gym/office above.
Inside, there is a hallway which gives access to two large reception rooms, both with fabulous bay windows and stone fireplaces. One is a stunning 30ft
living room and the second reception room is an orangery/day room with double doors that open onto the patio.
The open plan kitchen/diner has a large central island and additional living space with double doors that open onto the garden. There is also a separate utility room, cloakroom, downstairs w/c and good size home office.
A grand staircase leads up to the first floor and the main bedroom with dressing room and en-suite bathroom.
The second bedroom is large and has an ensuite shower room and dressing area and there are three further double bedrooms and a bathroom. On the top floor are two double bedrooms and a shower room.
The property is surrounded by mature trees and high hedging and has lawned areas, a patio area and vegetable plots.
Fieldhouse, Wetherby, is on the market for £2.25m. For more details contact Beadnall Copley’s Wetherby office. www.beadnallcopley.co.uk