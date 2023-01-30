As dry January draws to a close, the launch of a farmhouse for sale with its own private pub in one of Yorkshire’s most sought-after villages is timely.Laurel Farmhouse in Bramham, near Wetherby, is on the market with Carter Jonas and its pub looks truly cosy and authentic with a well-stocked bar plus pub tables and seating.Carter Jonas say: “This is not a commercial venture, nor does it have a license to be run as a public facility, however, it is a wonderful and unique asset to the property.”

Laurel Farmhouse, which has over 2,500 sqft of space, is full of character and is believed to date back to 1675. The owners have, during their tenure, commissioned craftsman joiners and stone masons to create bespoke features throughout the property, which also comes with garageing a separate home office, along with the pub.

The accommodation includes a reception hall with bespoke turned oak staircase, galleried landing and window seat and a guest cloakroom with W.C.

The main reception room is a well proportioned sitting room with exposed beams, feature stone walls, oak flooring and a fireplace with multifuel stove.

The pub is truly authentic

There is also access down to a wine cellar. The formal dining room is also full of character with exposed stone walls and beams,along with a fireplace with cast iron stove and double French doors opening out into the private courtyard.

The spacious open plan living/dining kitchen has bespoke cabinetry with marble preparation surfaces and matching island with butcher’s block and integrated split-level cooker. It also has a four oven Aga, limestone flooring, a dining area with vaulted ceiling and fitted seating. There is also a utility room.

At first floor level there is a principal bedroom with vaulted and beamed ceiling, exposed feature stone wall and bespoke carpentry together with an en suite shower room and dressing room.

The second guest bedroom also has a private en suite shower room as does bedroom three and the fourth bedroom is currently used as a study and there is a house bathroom with free standing bath as part of the period style suite.

The farmhouse is in a prime spot in the sought-after village of Bramham

Outside, the property is approached through electric entrance gates into a large gravelled forecourt and turning area providing ample parking for numerous vehicles and in turn giving access to a single built on garage and a detached open fronted and oak framed double garage adjacent to which is an additional parking area with garden store.

There are private lawned formal gardens to the front of the house with a wealth of mature trees and specimen shrubs. A wide covered archway, which serves as a covered entertaining area for the pub/bar, leads through into a rear courtyard garden and pathways providing access to the bar.

There is also a separate, stone-built home office and gardener's W.C. The archway, single garage and bar could provide additional ground floor accommodation or a self-contained annexe if preferred, subject to planning approval.

The asking price is £1.25m and for details contact www.carterjonas.co.uk

The kitchen with handcrafted cabinets and a Aga

Bramham is a popular village four miles south of the market town of Wetherby with village shop and post office, two pubs and a highly regarded school. The village is also near the A1 and the regions motorway infrastructure and as a result within easy reach of Leeds, Harrogate and York.

The dining room

A sitting room with original beams and a wood-burning stove

No expense has been spared on the interiors

