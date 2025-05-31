Felicity Aylieff: How I made massive porcelain towers in China and shipped them to Yorkshire Sculpture Park

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ayleiff’s relationship with China started more than 20 years ago and she now divides her time equally between her workshop in Jingdezhen and the UK where she still does some lecturing.

"The project was about making some large scale piece initially for Kew Gardens both for in the landscape and for in the gallery,” explains Ayleiff from her workshop in China. "Although I am known for making large scale pieces, maybe not as large as these.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expressions in Blue has moved from Kew to the Yorkshire Sculpture Park and is a solo exhibition of monumental sculptural works in porcelain, painted in tones of rich cobalt blue oxide using expressive brushstrokes full of movement.

Exhibition by Ceramic artist Felicity Aylieff: called Expressions in Blue, a striking new exhibition now on display at The Weston Gallery, at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield. Andre Gabbitas (left) and Andy McCallum clean down one of the sculptures Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

These hand-thrown ceramic vessels and stacked monoliths stand up to an impressive five-metres high and have a powerful sculptural presence. Shown together in The Weston Gallery and outdoors, the organic energy of their surfaces and their forest-like presentation will resonate with the forms and rhythms of the 18th-century landscape beyond.

“It was a big challenge for me,” admits Ayleiff. “Most people think of porcelain as tea cup size and very fragile but in Jingdezhen I discovered a few family workshops pushing the limits. I saw this and I thought I could work with this and if I could build up a relationship with the families we could create something really special, not only pushing the limits in terms of size but also moving away from the traditional Chinese shapes to more Western shapes.”

Aylieff’s journey towards working at this unprecedented scale began with a visit to China in 2005 when she became captivated by the city of Jingdezhen, known for centuries for its high-quality porcelain production. Her husband Japanese artist Takeshi Yasuda, had gone out there to set up a residency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the subsequent two decades, she has spent long periods living and working there each year, developing close working relationships with specialist craftspeople who have accumulated knowledge over generations.

Exhibition by Ceramic artist Felicity Aylieff: called Expressions in Blue, a striking new exhibition now on display at The Weston Gallery, at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield. Dominique Lynch is pictured looking at the exhibition. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Through an enduring process of creative collaboration with them, Aylieff has forged an ambitious and experimental path combining tradition with innovation across cultures. This has enabled her to push the limits of her work in a notoriously challenging material.

Before their physical making, the monumental pieces on display in Expressions in Blue started life as detailed digital drawings.

This is a necessarily precise process and a way to counteract some of the risk and uncertainty involved in the production of large-scale ceramics. Then, using a giant potter’s wheel, a highly skilled team of three or more throwers work together to centre and open up the clay. They brace each other’s arms and bodies, using combined physical strength and harmony of movement to raise the wall of the clay upwards to create Aylieff’s characteristic forms. These range from more conventional vase or jar-like shapes to contemporary organic and undulating stacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Painting the vessels, says Ayleiff, is a spontaneous, performative act that engages the artist’s whole body and brings energy to their surfaces, which she sees as canvasses for her artistic expression.

Felicity painting on the huge vases ©UCN Documentary Studio

In monochromatic shades of grey when applied, the cobalt oxides transform in the kiln into deep and vibrant blues. Aylieff was drawn to cobalt not only for its luminosity but for its significance in the history of Chinese ceramics. Using the classic blue and white of Chinese porcelain, she synthesises old and new, a reinterpretation that she describes as ‘new Ming’.

"Before I went to China my works were very Western – very minimal, large scale for British ceramics, sculptures. So China was completely over the top when I first got there. i was familiar with blue and white and I thought if I explored that it would take me out of my comfort zone and I’ll have to find out about brushes and mark making. It was like going back to art school, to find someway of creating on that surface a language that was mine and also I wanted to create an emotional response.”

Works such as Blue: Triple Form (2023) are painted with large brushes in bold and fluid swathes, built up layer on layer to give depth, with bold gestural marks bringing movement across the form. Others, including Blue: Earth, Fire, Water, Undulating Form I (2024), have smaller, more frenetic surface marks created using improvised brushes made from bunches of bale twine. Brought together across different forms and vessels, these contrasting strokes evoke changing tempos through the exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entire way of making her monumental works is different to her way of working in the UK. ”My workshop in England is all about working on your own in isolation and you have ownership of every but of the project. But in China it doesn’t work like that. You tend to work in collaboration with artisans. I work with a family of big pot makers who throw the works with my drawings and through discussion. There will be four ‘throwers’ working on one piece, working together holding each others wrists for support and strength because the scale is enormous. It’s a bit like watching a ballet. They know exactly what each is doing.”

Felicity Aylieff with some of her monumental vases ©UCN Documentary Studio

A film of the process is being shown in the gallery at the YSP.

Aylieff has produced a ceramic beaker featuring her distinctive cobalt surface decoration in a limited edition of 100 especially for YSP. Each cup is individually hand thrown in porcelain, glazed and painted by the artist in tones of cobalt blue oxide. Created in Jingdezhen, China, 2025.

Priced at £75 it represents an opportunity to own the artist’s work. YSP is a registered charity and accredited museum, all proceeds from sales help to share incredible art and continue to create meaningful experiences for everyone in a unique environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expressions in Blue has been made possible through support and collaboration with Adrian Sassoon, London, who represent the artist internationally.

Sarah Coulson, YSP Senior Curator, says: “Being surrounded by Aylieff’s imposing ceramic vessels is an invigorating and moving experience. Their scale and technical ingenuity are breathtaking, and you get lost in the richness and vitality of their surfaces. The artist’s mark-making echoes the energy of the natural world, and her practice expands our understanding of the sculptural potential of ceramics, making the work feel perfectly placed at YSP.”

Aylieff says: “Exhibiting my monumental porcelain vessels at Yorkshire Sculpture Park is an incredible opportunity. I am excited to see them come alive against the rich backdrop of rolling countryside in one of the best places to show sculpture in Britain.”