First class advice from NFU Mutual on protecting homes plus farms and businesses against Storm Lilian

Insurer NFU Mutual is urging people to guard against complacency and prepare as Storm Lillian is expected to bring dangerous winds to parts of the United Kingdom. Storm Lillian will hit Wales, the north of England and the south of Scotland on Friday, bringing with it gusts of around 60mph, rising above 75mph in some areas.

The insurer is warning people to take sensible measures to protect themselves and their property and warns not to underestimate the damage that can be caused by gale-force winds.

Andrew Chalk, rural insurance specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “After a blustery few days, it’s tempting to dismiss the risks of the gusts set to hit during Storm Lillian, but we’re urging everyone in the affected areas to guard against complacency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Although Storm Lillian isn’t expected to be near the same severity, Storms Arwen, Dudley, Eunice and Franklin in recent years have shown how devastating high winds can be, each resulting in thousands of claims and tens of millions of pounds’ worth of damage. We’ve put our network of Agents and repairers on alert and urge everyone to treat Storm Lillian with the same caution – particularly farmers and those in isolated, rural properties, which we know from experience are hardest-hit by extreme weather.

Taking care of your home in a storm

“If it’s safe to do so, consider removing loose furniture from gardens where possible and keep doors and windows securely shut. Also move cars away from branches, tiles or walls if you can and make quick repairs to loose guttering or other fixings.

He added: “We understand the pressure farmers and rural businesses are under, but we urge them not to take unnecessary risks in the storm, which could lead to injury or fatality. Farmers can consider moving livestock to higher ground to protect them from flood water as well as moving machinery and electrical items.

“It is also worth checking alternative fuel and power sources in case of a power cut or disruption, such as making sure generators are in working condition and able to run at full load for long periods of time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NFU Mutual has provided a handy guide for property owners on how they can secure their property before a storm or flood. In addition to preparing for the storm, property owners who suffer damage should think about how they can make their property more resilient to heavy rain and high winds in the future.

Regularly pruning trees, keeping outbuildings, sheds and greenhouses secure, maintaining tiles on your roof and having somewhere to put – or means to secure – garden furniture can all reduce the risk of damage from high winds.

With heavy rain also predicted for some areas, there are repairs that can be made after flooding which make your property more flood resilient in the future. Measures such as raising electrical flooring, tiling instead of carpeting and using waterproof paint all cost the same or little more than like for like repairs, but can save a lot of money in the event of a future flood.

Larger resilience measures such as fitting non-return valves, flood doors or tanking or pump systems will cost more, but since 2017 NFU Mutual has helped customers with these larger flood resilient repairs. As part of the scheme, customers who suffer flood damage to their buildings above £10,000 receive a contribution from NFU Mutual to implement repairs which will protect the property from future flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NFU Mutual’s storm guide: Before the storm, stay alert for Met Office warnings, make sure all doors and windows can be securely closed, prepare for power cuts: Have torches and batteries to hand and make sure any generators are ready to use if required. If you are using candles, make sure you use them safely and extinguish when leaving the room, and make sure nothing hangs over the candles.

Inspect your property and make repairs to things like loose fence panels or gates, make sure gutters are not leaking and are clear of leaves and other debris.

Have a space to put loose outdoor furniture like garden chairs and trampolines. If you do not have an indoor space in which to put them, ensure you have a means of tying down or otherwise securing the furniture. Safely check that tiles, slates and roofing sheets are in place, securing any that are not.

Inspect trees on your property, removing loose or overhanging branches which may cause damage to your or others’ property in a storm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repair or unblock any faulty drains. If you have a garage, clear a space for your vehicle in the event of a storm. If you do not have a garage, plan where you can park vehicle during a storm – this should be away from any walls, fences or branches which could fall and damage the vehicle. Also have your insurer’s emergency helpline number available.

Additional advice for farmers and business owners: Check generators and alternative power sources are functioning, ensure you have a good tree inspection programme in place, paying particular attention to trees bordering buildings, roads, railway lines and rights of way.

Plan evacuation routes to get staff and livestock to safety in the case of extreme weather such as floods – identify higher ground that you can move livestock to in event of flooding.

Ensure you have emergency contact details for employees to maintain contact during an extreme weather event. Park company vehicles, make sure these are parked away from walls, fences or branches which could damage the vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure outdoor signage or displays can be secured or brought inside. Ensure you have adequate signage warning customers of things like wet floors that may be more common during extreme weather.

Make sure you have a way of communicating closures with customers. Consider transport routes to the business and whether traveling will be safe and practical.

During the storm: Do not leave the house or make journeys unless absolutely necessary. If you need to leave the house, avoid the sheltered side of walls when walking.

If journeys are essential, drive slowly and carefully, staying aware of high winds on exposed roads and ice and water on the road. Do not attempt emergency repairs during the storm and keep all building doors and windows closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad