First two phases at popular West Ardsley development almost sold out

Being created across four distinct phases around a scenic central woodland, Redrow’s Tingley development has something to offer a wide range of buyers.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now its first two phases are almost sold out, with just a small number of properties available that are ready to move into.

Surrounding Haigh Wood, Woodland Vale is shaping up to be one of the most desirable and attractive new communities in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development is being built across four parcels of land totalling 64 acres and will eventually consist of 300 homes.

Redrow's Woodland Vale

Properties all hail from the homebuilder’s sought after Heritage Collection, which are influenced by Arts and Crafts architecture and designed to blend well with the locality.

Among the homes remaining at Woodland Vale’s second phase, The Glade include a selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom designs plus several ‘Readymade homes’ – perfect for buyers looking to make a quick move.

Redrow’s Readymade homes are all energy efficient, brand new properties, with a high specification interior chosen by its team of in-house interior designers. They feature a host of extras included such as flooring, saving potential homebuyers thousands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Properties include the two-bedroom Ledbury and three-bedroom Warwick.

The Ledbury boasts a kitchen/ dining room that spans the rear of the house. There is also a separate lounge and cloakroom. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms each with its own en-suite. The Ledbury is currently priced from £270,000.

For those looking for a larger property, the three-bedroom Warwick is currently priced from £395,000. The Warwick has a kitchen/dining area that extends the entire width of the property at the rear, along with a separate lounge and cloakroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms, the main with en-suite, and a family bathroom.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Our Readymade properties are perfect for those who want a stress-free move, as everything is already in place and all the design decisions have been made by the experts. There are no onward chains so buying Readymade is the ideal option for those who don’t want to wait to move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Its almost two years since we started our build here in Tingley and we’ve already almost sold out on our first two phases. It has proved to be a very popular choice amongst buyers in this part of West Yorkshire looking for the perfect blend of town and rural living.”

The development will also include a community orchard, play areas and meadows with wildflower and grassland areas. New and existing footpaths will connect homes to Haigh Woods and surrounding residential areas, offering residents the perfect opportunity to explore and enjoy the outdoors.