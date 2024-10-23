For sale: a bungalow with an annexe two minutes walk from a quiet Yorkshire beach

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those who were stirred into action were John Harton and his wife Nicola who had long harboured a dream of buying a home by the sea that they could enjoy while also letting it to visitors.

With the price of property in seaside hotspots like Whitby and Runswick Bay rocketing, they widened their search and found Mappleton.

This charming seaside village near Hornsea is small but mighty in what it offers those who live there and those who visit.

Mappleton

It has a glorious sand and shingle beach, perfect for building sandcastles, fossil hunting and walking by the waves. Another bonus for those with four-legged friends is that dogs are allowed on the beach year round.

The property for sale there on Cliff Lane was equally perfect for the Hartons. Just a two minute walk from the beach, it included a bungalow with a separate annexe, both in need of some updating, which was a bonus as far as Nicola was concerned as she is a qualified interior designer.

The couple immediately made an offer and set to on the radical changes they wanted to make to modernise, create flow and to add colour and pattern to both the cottage and the annexe. It is now picture perfect with a host of new appliances.

Much as they love it, now the time has come to sell the property as the Hartons want to pursue other projects.

Mappleton

“It is being sold as a home with an annexe that could be a holiday let but could also be a granny annex or a home for grown up children,” says John, who adds:

“Mappleton is such a lovely place and the beach is beautiful. Turn right and it’s sand and turn left and it’s sand and stone. When the tide is out the beach is massive and it is almost always pretty quiet because parking is restricted here in the village."

The bungalow has an entrance lobby, a lovely large kitchen diner, a sitting room with a wood-burning stove and views of fields and the coast, a snug plus two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The sitting room has fabulous views over open fields and the coastline beyond. The annex has a kitchen, a sitting room and a double bedroom on the ground floor plus a snug and a bathroom upstairs.

Mappleton

There is also a large outside area split into separate spaces for each building, both with a hot tub and gardens and there is also a large brick built storage shed providing ample extra space.

HPS estate agents, which is marketing Cliff Lane, Mappleton for £335,000, say: “This property would make an ideal seaside home with the added benefit of a built-in income opportunity. The hot tubs and furniture are available by separate negotiation.

"Whether you are seeking a tranquil holiday retreat, a permanent seaside residence, or a combination of both, this property offers incredible flexibility and potential.”