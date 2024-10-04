For sale: a home at a good price in one of the loveliest small villages in Yorkshire

This Grade II-listed property sits in what is, without doubt, one of the loveliest small villages in the whole of Yorkshire and we all know the competition for that title is fierce in God’s Own County.

The 723 sq ft home has a kitchen with fitted units, integrated appliances and space for a dining table. There is also a south-facing living room, a double bedroom and a shower room on the ground floor and a large bedroom with fitted eaves storage on the first floor.

The 723 sq ft home has a kitchen with fitted units, integrated appliances and space for a dining table. There is also a south-facing living room, a double bedroom and a shower room on the ground floor and a large bedroom with fitted eaves storage on the first floor.

The windows and front door are all hardwood by Taylors of Pickering and the property, on the market for £250,000, is a full time home but could be a holiday cottage.

For more details contact Cundalls estate agents at the Pickering office, tel: 01751 472766.

Dating back to the 19th Century, No 1 The Old Mill forms the right hand portion of the original water mill. Converted around 20 years ago, it provides a surprisingly spacious level of accommodation arranged over two floors.

1. Bijoux home with character

Dating back to the 19th Century, No 1 The Old Mill forms the right hand portion of the original water mill. Converted around 20 years ago, it provides a surprisingly spacious level of accommodation arranged over two floors. Photo: Cundalls

The cottage faces south and takes advantage of its sunny position with a flagged terrace to its front. To the rear, accessed through a five bar metal gate, is another area of garden which has the potential to be landscaped further to enhance the property as a whole.

2. Enjoy the outdoors

The cottage faces south and takes advantage of its sunny position with a flagged terrace to its front. To the rear, accessed through a five bar metal gate, is another area of garden which has the potential to be landscaped further to enhance the property as a whole. Photo: Cundalls

The kitchen with fitted units, integrated appliances and space for a dining table.

3. Time to dine

The kitchen with fitted units, integrated appliances and space for a dining table. Photo: Cundalls

The south facing living room which doubles as a work space. All the windows are double glazed and made from hardwood as is the front door, all of which were by Taylors of Pickering

4. Time to relax

The south facing living room which doubles as a work space. All the windows are double glazed and made from hardwood as is the front door, all of which were by Taylors of Pickering Photo: Cundalls

