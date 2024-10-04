For sale: a home at a good price in one of the loveliest small villages in Yorkshire

Dating to the 19th century, No 1 The Old Mill forms the right hand portion of the original water mill. Converted around 20 years ago, it is set over two floor and comes with private parking and low maintenance gardens.

The 723 sq ft home has a kitchen with fitted units, integrated appliances and space for a dining table. There is also a south-facing living room, a double bedroom and a shower room on the ground floor and a large bedroom with fitted eaves storage on the first floor.

The windows and front door are all hardwood by Taylors of Pickering and the property, on the market for £250,000, is a full time home but could be a holiday cottage.

For more details contact Cundalls estate agents at the Pickering office, tel: 01751 472766.

