For sale: an edge of village smallholding near Helmsley with potential

The property includes a large detached, four-bedroom house requiring modernisation. Outside are gardens, including an area offering development potential subject to consents, and there is also a range of farm buildings with electric and water supply.

As for land, there is 15.6 acres of grazing and hay meadows plus Dun Keld Spring, a mature deciduous woodland and wetland area. The property is for sale by informal tender and has a guide price of £550,000 to £650,000 as a whole. It may also be sold in three lots with the house, buildings and grassland in 4.36 acres guided at £445,000 to £500,000. The 8.96 acres of grassland guided at £85,000 to £115,000 and Dun Keld Spring guided at £20,000 to £35,000.