For sale: an edge of village smallholding near Helmsley with potential

Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale

Property and Interiors Editor

Published 16th Aug 2024, 04:00 BST
This smallholding on the edge of Wombleton, near Helmsley, offers a lot bang for your buck and has plenty of potential.

The property includes a large detached, four-bedroom house requiring modernisation. Outside are gardens, including an area offering development potential subject to consents, and there is also a range of farm buildings with electric and water supply.

As for land, there is 15.6 acres of grazing and hay meadows plus Dun Keld Spring, a mature deciduous woodland and wetland area. The property is for sale by informal tender and has a guide price of £550,000 to £650,000 as a whole. It may also be sold in three lots with the house, buildings and grassland in 4.36 acres guided at £445,000 to £500,000. The 8.96 acres of grassland guided at £85,000 to £115,000 and Dun Keld Spring guided at £20,000 to £35,000.

Offers to be received by 2pm, September 20 via Cundalls Malton office. Tel:01653 697820.

This smallholding has15.6 acres including grassland and woodland and a pond

1. A smallholding with plenty of land

This smallholding has15.6 acres including grassland and woodland and a pond Photo: Cundalls

Photo Sales
The house is in need of some renovation and updating but it is substantoal and has an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, rear hall and a utility room. Om the first floor are four bedrooms, a store and a bathroom.

2. Welcome home

The house is in need of some renovation and updating but it is substantoal and has an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, rear hall and a utility room. Om the first floor are four bedrooms, a store and a bathroom. Photo: Cundalls

Photo Sales
The house needs updating but it offers space and plenty of character

3. In need of modernisation

The house needs updating but it offers space and plenty of character Photo: Cundalls

Photo Sales
The house with its pretty and plentiful gardens

4. A different approach

The house with its pretty and plentiful gardens Photo: Cundalls

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.